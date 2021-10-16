Police: 3 carjackers pull woman, baby from car in Colorado springs, steal it

Getty Images

A woman was stopped in her car on Gahart Drive early Saturday with her baby inside when a trio of carjackers pulled them from the vehicle, assaulted the woman and sped away in the car, Colorado Springs police said.

Community Conversation: What comes next after Iraq and Afghanistan?

Effort to stop move of U.S. Space Command to Alabama gains allies, steam

Analysis: Pentagon looks to Colorado Springs to address climate change | Tom Roeder

The incident took place just before 2 a.m. Saturday west of the intersection of Airport Road and Academy Boulevard. Police say the woman suffered minor injuries and the child was unharmed.

Her car turned up a short time later, but police said they hadn't found the carjackers.

Police released no descriptions of the carjackers and said they hadn't been identified.