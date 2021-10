The Dallas Cowboys battle the New York Giants Sunday afternoon in a division rivalry matchup. The Cowboys appear tough to beat, with their only loss of the season coming on a last-second field goal against the defending Super Bowl champions. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense just exploded in their Week 4 matchup against the confounding New Orleans Saints. Here, we’ll look at how each position group matches up against their counterpart to best try and predict the outcome of Cowboys vs. Giants.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO