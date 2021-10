It looks like the Giants are going to be shorthanded on offense again this Sunday. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) were all out of practice on Wednesday and all three players remain off the field on Thursday. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters that the three players are making progress, but Barkley and Golladay have been out since getting hurt in Week Five and Toney went down last Sunday while trying to play through his injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO