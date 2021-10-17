CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Global Streamers Hunt for the Next 'Squid Game,' Top TV Producers Are Doubling Down on International Drama

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was one takeaway from a wide-ranging conversation held during Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, as top independent producers met to assess the state of international drama and explore how hit series like Netflix’s Korean phenomenon are rewriting the rules of the game. More from Variety. RAI Com Sells...

TVLine

Squid Game Vaults to Top of Nielsen's Latest Streaming Ranking

Squid Game now sits firmly atop the latest Nielsen streaming rankings, after failing to crack the Top 10 with its first (but only partial) week of release. For the Week of Sept. 20, the Netflix megahit amassed 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its nine episodes, easily besting all other original streaming series. The previous week’s champ, Netflix’s Lucifer, slipped to No. 2 with 860 million minutes viewers across 93 total episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Sex Education (865 million/24 episodes) and Midnight Mass (566 million/7 episodes) and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (509 million/20 episodes). Rounding out the Top 10 for the week...
Daily Mail

The next Squid Game REVEALED: New South Korean series a must-see as bloody revenge drama reaches top five on Netflix's streaming charts and earns rave reviews from viewers

Another South Korean drama is taking over Netflix following the blockbuster success of Squid Game. The bloody revenge drama My Name has been soaring up the streaming charts since its release on October 15, and has just hit No. 4 globally. The eight-episode drama follows a young woman, played by...
actionnewsnow.com

What 'Squid Game' reveals about Netflix's global strategy

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Netflix has — once again — changed the game. When the company began to expand internationally, it exported Hollywood-made films and TV shows to other countries. Now, about a decade later, as it sits operating in more than 190 countries, the streamer is leveraging its global reach to do the opposite. And it is doing so with tremendous success.
Person
David Levine
The Dad

“Squid Game” Is Now the Most-watched TV Show Across the Globe

There is a new No. 1 TV show in the world, and it’s Netflix’s Squid Game. It took less than a month to become one of the most-watched shows in countries across the globe. And the streamer revealed more than 111 MILLION people watched season one in the first 28 days of release. The previous record-holder? Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million people (and 100 percent of moms, according to my research).
TechRadar

Squid Game ending explained: what happens next?

It’s no secret that Squid Game’s nine-episode first season took the world by storm, breaking records, encouraging copycats and infiltrating shopping malls in its ongoing quest to become the most successful Netflix show of all time. But how did it all end? What happened to its major characters? Will there...
Soompi

Intense Survival-Themed Movies And Dramas To Watch After “Squid Game”

Less than a month ago, Netflix presented their most viral production to date as they released “Squid Game.” This global hit needs no introduction as it has become one of the most viewed Netflix shows since its first release on September 17, landing the No. 1 spot in over 90 countries and on its way to becoming the streaming service’s most watched TV show of all time. For some viewers, this is the first Korean work they have ever watched, and naturally, they would be eager to watch more Korean productions that deliver that same adrenaline rush the nine-episode drama had provided them with.
Variety

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham Drama ‘Help’ Sells to U.S. Streamer Acorn TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Channel 4 drama “Help,” starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, has been picked up by Acorn TV for the U.S., Variety can reveal. The critically acclaimed single drama, written by “His Dark Materials” and “Enola Holmes” writer Jack Thorne, will premiere on the service in the U.S. and Canada in early 2022. “Help” is a searing commentary on the U.K. government’s response to care homes during the worst of the country’s COVID-19 crisis in 2020. Comer plays a new nurse at a care facility, where Graham’s character Tony is a patient with early onset Alzheimer’s. When the pandemic hits, the home is bereft of...
nichegamer.com

Streamer Squid Gaming Instagram Account Temporarily Banned as Squid Game Fans Beg for Username, Suspected of Mass Reporting

Yogscast streamer Squid Gaming had her Instagram account temporarily banned; seemingly after fans of Squid Game reported it for “pretending to be someone else.”. Lydia Ellery, also known as Squid Gaming, tweeted that her account was banned on October 8th. She suspected it was due to their mass reporting or others trying to access her account. Her Instagram username is “squidgame;” much like her Twitch username, and the South Korean Netflix drama Squid Game. The show has amassed 111 million fans; Netflix’ biggest launch to date.
The Guardian

Squid Game feeds our hunger for the hurts and humiliations of reality TV

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix series Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama Squid Game seems to be the only thing anyone is talking about, having hit No 1 on Netflix in 90 countries and become the subject of endless memes and conversations. In it, contestants – among them a migrant from Pakistan, a North Korean refugee, a terminally ill pensioner and a gambling addict and all, for various reasons, interested in a cash prize – compete with hundreds of others to the death, in violent iterations of childhood games, all supervised by eerie masked henchmen. It’s surreal, but also rooted in reality; in South Korea, household debt is now equivalent to more than 100% of GDP. As Nineteen Eighty-Four, Black Mirror and The Handmaid’s Tale feel less and less like dystopian works the worse the world becomes, Squid Game too feels strangely cautionary.
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react to global Netflix sensation ‘Squid Game’

On Sept. 17, “Squid Game” dropped on Netflix and took the world by storm. In the show, 456 financially-strapped players from Korea are selected to compete for a fortune of 45 billion won or 38 million US dollars. The competition consists of six childhood games and if a player fails the round, they are eliminated. In these games, however, elimination equals death.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Rockets to No. 1, ‘Ted Lasso’ Joins Streaming Charts

Netflix’s Squid Game made a big jump up the streaming charts for Sept. 20-26, claiming the No. 1 overall spot with a huge week-to-week increase. Nielsen’s weekly chart also features an Apple TV+ series for the first time — Ted Lasso — as the iPhone maker’s streaming platform joins Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video in being measured for the rankings. The Simpsons on Disney+ also broke Netflix’s yearlong monopoly on the acquired series top 10. Squid Game drew 1.91 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, a more than ninefold increase over the previous week (the show premiered Sept....
StreetInsider.com

Global 'Squid Game' mania lifts Netflix quarter

(Reuters) -Netflix Inc's global sensation "Squid Game" helped lure more new customers than expected, the world's largest streaming service said on Tuesday as it predicted a packed lineup would further boost signups through the end of the year. After a sharp slowdown in the first half of 2021, Netflix added...
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
