CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Parade, events to celebrate Veterans Day

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAJFp_0cTq5n2r00

Multiple events, including the downtown parade, have been scheduled in Greenville in honor of Veterans Day.

* The Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for the morning of Nov. 6. Staging is at Farmers Market at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m., proceeding down Lee Street until Wright Street, where it will turn left on Washington Street and then turn on Washington Street and return to the Farmers Market.

The DAV is looking for groups, businesses, and individuals to join in the event and is inviting floats, walkers, classic cars, church groups, schools, biker clubs, and sponsors to participate, along with volunteers to assist in helping organize the start of the parade.

Additional information is available by contacting John Turner at 903-217-7127.

* At noon Nov. 10, all veterans are invited to attend a luncheon and show, compliments of Friendlee Live. The event is scheduled at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street. Veterans are also welcome to bring their spouse. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Turner at the above number.

• The Greenville Independent School District has scheduled a Veterans Day observance for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the gymnasium of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road. The event will feature performances by Greenville ISD students and the first 150 veterans attending will receive free bags of goodies supplied by local merchants.

• A ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony for Veterans Outpost is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at 1889 Mamie Road in Greenville. Veterans Outpost is a Christian, faith-based group working to support veterans in a variety ways. Veterans Outpost is developing a 50-acre veterans' retreat where it plans to hold four-day to two-week therapeutic getaways for veterans dealing with PTSD, depression, stress and other challenges. The event is open to all and is expected to include military veterans and community leaders as special guests. Additional information is available at VetOutpost.com or by calling 972-771-7280.

Veterans Day began as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Society
Greenville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Greenville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Greenville, TX
Society
County
Hunt County, TX
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turner
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
91
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy