Parade, events to celebrate Veterans Day

Multiple events, including the downtown parade, have been scheduled in Greenville in honor of Veterans Day.

* The Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for the morning of Nov. 6. Staging is at Farmers Market at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m., proceeding down Lee Street until Wright Street, where it will turn left on Washington Street and then turn on Washington Street and return to the Farmers Market.

The DAV is looking for groups, businesses, and individuals to join in the event and is inviting floats, walkers, classic cars, church groups, schools, biker clubs, and sponsors to participate, along with volunteers to assist in helping organize the start of the parade.

Additional information is available by contacting John Turner at 903-217-7127.

* At noon Nov. 10, all veterans are invited to attend a luncheon and show, compliments of Friendlee Live. The event is scheduled at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street. Veterans are also welcome to bring their spouse. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Turner at the above number.

• The Greenville Independent School District has scheduled a Veterans Day observance for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the gymnasium of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road. The event will feature performances by Greenville ISD students and the first 150 veterans attending will receive free bags of goodies supplied by local merchants.

• A ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony for Veterans Outpost is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at 1889 Mamie Road in Greenville. Veterans Outpost is a Christian, faith-based group working to support veterans in a variety ways. Veterans Outpost is developing a 50-acre veterans' retreat where it plans to hold four-day to two-week therapeutic getaways for veterans dealing with PTSD, depression, stress and other challenges. The event is open to all and is expected to include military veterans and community leaders as special guests. Additional information is available at VetOutpost.com or by calling 972-771-7280.

Veterans Day began as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.