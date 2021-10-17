CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Glass backs Aberdeen to turn things around as winless streak goes on

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass backed himself and his team to get themselves out of a hole – but warned his senior players to make better decisions.

The Dons went 10 matches without victory on Saturday evening when they became the first cinch Premiership team to lose to Dundee this season.

Goals from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan gave Aberdeen a mountain to climb and they could not rectify the situation despite Christian Ramirez converting a tempting cross from Jack MacKenzie.

Glass praised young full-backs Calvin Ramsay and MacKenzie for their showings but admitted his side had major improvements to make ahead of next Saturday’s visit of Hibernian, which is shaping up to be a potential make-or-break for Glass.

Another game without victory would equal a run in 2010 during Mark McGhee’s first season in charge. The European Cup Winners’ Cup winner survived that spell but did not see out the year as manager, getting sacked after a separate six-match losing streak.

Glass admitted he could not be guaranteed the ongoing backing of chairman Dave Cormack after some visiting fans called for him to be sacked at Dens Park.

“What I do is back myself and back these players to put things right,” the former Scotland midfielder said.

“We’ve put together a really good squad that shouldn’t be losing the games they are at the minute, and they are more than capable of getting out of the hole.

“Decision-making is suffering because of a lack of confidence at both ends of the pitch and those decisions win and lose you games.

“At the moment, we’re not making enough good decisions. I can’t criticise the work they put in and their willingness to give everything they can, but the decision-making isn’t good enough at present, that’s the reality. But it can be rectified.”

Glass added: “You can’t take any positives when you come to Dundee and lose but, at the same time, Jack MacKenzie was fantastic. You saw a 20-year-old playing as if he was 30.

“Ramsay was good in the first half as well, and they’re young players who have, in all honesty, been let down by senior players.

“They are the future of the club and they have performed brilliantly.”

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
