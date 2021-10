The global coronavirus pandemic has changed the world. It has changed how we socialize, learn and work. It has also changed how we travel. The recently created Oahu Destination Management Plan is an attempt by the Hawaii Tourism Authority to come to terms with these changes — most importantly, the precipitous drop in tourism, but also residents’ unexpected happiness at finding the trails and beaches relatively empty for the first time in decades.

