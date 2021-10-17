CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

BHA close to finishing investigation into Frost claims

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hy718_0cTq5SSU00

The British Horseracing Authority says an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment against Bryony Frost is nearing a conclusion after the contents of a lengthy report were “leaked” to a newspaper.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, jockey Robbie Dunne was charged with “conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation” of racing after a lengthy investigation, with Frost detailing complaints about her weighing room colleague’s behaviour over several years.

While the BHA declined to comment on the specifics of the case as it is ongoing, the regulator expects the matter to conclude in the “near future” and emphasised the details will be made public.

A statement read: “The Sunday Times article refers to leaked documents which are related to an ongoing investigation. In the interests of procedural fairness the BHA does not comment on the details of ongoing investigations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K57lU_0cTq5SSU00
Jockey Robbie Dunne (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“This case is close to reaching its conclusion, with directions hearings scheduled for the near future. It is an important case and one that the BHA is taking very seriously. Cases such as this may be complex and involve significant legal representation. In order to ensure fairness for all parties such procedures – including the directions hearings – must be allowed to play out in full, and in private rather than through the media.

“However, as is usual process, and in the interests of openness and transparency, the BHA would make public the details of any cases which are heard in front of its independent Disciplinary Panel, prior to any hearing taking place.

Racing is not immune to issues around conduct and behaviours which are prevalent in all aspects of society and other sports

“Separately, racing is not immune to issues around conduct and behaviours which are prevalent in all aspects of society and other sports.

“The BHA has already announced that it is working alongside our industry’s participants to develop a Code of Conduct for anyone involved in the sport, which will be enshrined in the rules and ensures that appropriate behaviours are endorsed and bad behaviours are discouraged.”

King George winner Frost first alluded to difficulties she was facing following her Kempton victory last Christmas, having lodged a complaint with the BHA.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A second female rider lodges a complaint to the BHA about the behaviour of a male jockey... just days after Byrony Frost's bullying and harassment claims against Robbie Dunne

The Professional Jockeys Association are supporting a second female rider who has lodged a complaint to the BHA about the behaviour of a male jockey. The incident raises further questions about the culture and conditions faced by female jockeys in the weighing room. The new complaint emerges four days after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Dunne
thefreepress.ca

RCMP investigating possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey mayor

The RCMP is conducting an investigation into possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. According to court documents served on Global News, the RCMP is investigating a possible criminal charge of public mischief following the mayor’s claims he was “run over by a vehicle” in an altercation with members of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey group on Sept. 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

12 best BHA exfoliants to keep breakouts at bay

We've come a long way since we wrecked our skin with that apricot face scrub. In fact, switching from abrasive scrubs to chemical exfoliants has become a key milestone in our skincare journey, which is where BHAs come in. BHA stands for ‘beta-hydroxy acid’ (more on that later) and claims...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bha#The Sunday Times#Disciplinary Panel
newschain

What the papers say – October 24

A range of stories feature on Sunday’s front pages, from the coronavirus latest through to previews of next week’s Budget. The Sunday Telegraph writes Chancellor Rishi Sunak will give the health service “another boost”, providing £5 billion to the NHS’s capital budget which will include money for a digital overhaul of the service.
WORLD
newschain

Ryan Lowe takes the positives from Plymouth’s point at Morecambe

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe admitted his Sky Bet League One leaders were far from being at their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium. Argyle extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games but were made to work hard by the home side, who had lost three games in a row.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Colombia’s most wanted drug trafficker arrested following decade on run

Colombia’s most wanted drug trafficker has been captured by security forces after evading arrest for more than a decade. President Ivan Duque likened the arrest of Dairo Antonio Usuga, who has avoided imprisonment by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right, to the capture three decades ago of Pablo Escobar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Young people should know more about osteoporosis, Camilla says

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she would love to see more young people educated about osteoporosis. Camilla who was interviewed by Gloria Hunniford for the BBC to mark World Osteoporosis Day, reflected on her own experience of witnessing her mother suffer with the condition. The duchess said she remembers...
HEALTH
newschain

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley frustrated with draw at Accrington

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley praised his side’s fighting spirt but was frustrated they needed a late Marcus Harness goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at Accrington. Pompey dominated the chances and Stanley keeper Toby Savin had to be in superb form to keep out Portsmouth before Ronan Curtis opened the scoring after 15 minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

Gary Bowyer tips Forest Green boss Rob Edwards for the top

Salford boss Gary Bowyer has tipped rookie Forest Green boss Rob Edwards for bigger things after seeing his side dismantled by the League Two table-toppers. Three outstanding goals underpinned Rovers’ position as front runners in a high-octane victory. Nicky Cadden’s stunning free-kick cancelled out Brandon Asante’s first-half opener before Kane...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy