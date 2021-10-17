CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Olympics-Protests in Athens as Beijing Prepares for Games Flame

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police detained two human rights activists after they unfurled banners at the Athens Acropolis on Sunday opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as China's Games organisers prepare to receive the Olympic flame. The activists staged a brief protest at the Acropolis in the Greek capital...

