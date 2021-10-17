CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study reveals optimal blood pressure helps brains age slower

sanantoniopost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 17 (ANI): A recent research by The Australian National University scientists found that optimal blood pressure helps our brains stay at least six months younger than our actual age. People with elevated blood pressure that falls within the normal recommended range are at risk of accelerated...

www.sanantoniopost.com

