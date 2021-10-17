CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Very Chilly Start Monday

By T.J. Del Santo, Britney Trumpy
 12 days ago

We were in the 70s on Saturday. Sunday’s highs were in the 60s. Monday’s highs may only be in the 50s. Some much cooler weather is ahead!

Including tonight! Expect clear skies with lows in the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0cTq4NKI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yA7DG_0cTq4NKI00

We’ll start our Monday on a clear note, but a chilly one!!

At the bus stops, kids will need, at least, a hoodie as temperatures will be in the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1Gpf_0cTq4NKI00

The afternoon will be cooler-than-average with highs in the upper 50s. The average high for this time of year is 63.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvEUT_0cTq4NKI00

