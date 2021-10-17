Weather Now: Very Chilly Start Monday

We were in the 70s on Saturday. Sunday’s highs were in the 60s. Monday’s highs may only be in the 50s. Some much cooler weather is ahead!

Including tonight! Expect clear skies with lows in the 40s.

We’ll start our Monday on a clear note, but a chilly one!!

At the bus stops, kids will need, at least, a hoodie as temperatures will be in the 40s.

The afternoon will be cooler-than-average with highs in the upper 50s. The average high for this time of year is 63.

