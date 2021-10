Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández is rising to the October pressure. Last night felt like an exorcism for the Red Sox after the embarrassment that was Game 1 of the ALDS. I think it’s safe to say that we all had a World Series winning feeling after sending the Yankees packing and that joy was wrecked pretty quickly by Tampa Bay. Well, that sorrow didn’t last long thanks to the Boston bats in Game 2 with Kiké Hernández leading the charge, something we should all get used to.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO