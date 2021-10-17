CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge. Among them is University of...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

North Country school districts see rise in COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to see a spread of the coronavirus in their communities. As we are now halfway through October, school districts continue to be required to report any new COVID-19 cases to the New York State Department of Health. This includes any case among students, teachers and school staff.
WATERTOWN, NY
International Business Times

These 5 States Are Seeing A Surge In COVID-19 Cases Despite National Decline

Several states are still seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases even as new infections decline across the United States. Five states -- Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Pennsylvania -- reported at least a 10% increase in new COVID-19 infections over the past week compared to the previous week. In comparison,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnewsnow.com

Schools in Chico seeing drop in COVID-19 cases

CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico schools are seeing the lowest number of cases in teachers and students since reopening full-time in August. A few schools, like Rosedale Elementary school Principal, have zero coronavirus cases at this time. Jo Ann Bettencourt says they haven't seen a COVID-19 case in a couple...
CHICO, CA
healthday.com

Despite Pressures of Pandemic, U.S. Nursing School Enrollment Climbs

FRIDAY, Oct. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Even as large numbers of U.S. nurses leave their jobs due to the stress of the pandemic, there has been an uptick in applications to nursing schools, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing says. Enrollment in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral nursing programs...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WEAR

The burnout for Florida nurses may cause a shortage in 2035

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- According to a report by the Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, the state will face a severe nursing shortage by the year 2035. The report projects Florida will be short more than 59,000 nurses at that time. The problem is a mix...
FLORIDA STATE
Valley News

In COVID-19 era, school nurses face different set of challenges

Before she became a school nurse, Creigh Moffatt imagined that the role would consist of tasks such as doling out bandages and aspirin and testing students’ hearing annually. Little did Moffatt know that being a school nurse, often the only health care worker in a building, can feel like operating...
HANOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Schools#Covid 19#Nursing Students#Covid#Ap#University Of Connecticut#Mahopac
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan sees rising COVID infections as cases drop nationwide

Much of the United States is seeing a promising decline in COVID-19 cases, but Michigan is not one of them. Across the nation, the number of new COVID infections and hospitalizations has been decreasing. Leading with cautious optimism, some experts are predicting that the worst of COVID’s delta variant surge may be over.
MICHIGAN STATE
sevendaysvt

Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Vermont Officials Say No to Mask Mandate

Top Vermont officials won't push for another mask mandate despite growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. During the administration's weekly press conference Tuesday, both Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine said they didn't think it would make a difference if the state were to require people to wear masks in indoor public places. Currently, the state recommends people do so.
VERMONT STATE
La Crosse Tribune

State seeing rise in COVID cases, deaths at nursing homes, Gundersen geriatrician grateful for local high vaccination rates

The rapidly spreading delta variant has led COVID deaths to begin rising again at state nursing homes, with low staff vaccination rates negatively impacting residents. While the Coulee Region has not been impervious to the trend, higher than average inoculation numbers have lessened the effects here. The Biden Administration in...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WCAX

UVM sees rise in COVID cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont campus. From October 4 to 11, the school reported six on-campus cases and one off-campus. The number jumped the following week to 47 on-campus and 13 off-campus. School leaders urge students not to dismiss possible...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Florida Phoenix

Nurses with burnout: ‘Many … have gotten sick, some have died, and all of us are exhausted’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nurses and other front-line health care workers across the state and nation are feeling overwhelmed and stressed out as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — raising concerns that workers will continue to leave the field, causing nurse shortages in Florida. Overall, unprecedented levels of stress have stricken all health care workers, from licensed practical nurses and […] The post Nurses with burnout: ‘Many … have gotten sick, some have died, and all of us are exhausted’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattleschools.org

School Nurse

Hello, my name is Scott Skoglund. I am your school nurse. Parents and staff call me “Scott” and students call me “Nurse Scott”. I am here to support you and the physical, mental, and nutritional health of your children in a safe environment so they can be at their best to have fun and learn. By working with parents and guardians who know and love their children more than anyone else, I am best prepared to support their children when they are at school. These are challenging times so please know I want to be a resource for your family. Please email, call, or text if you have a question, want to double check something, or are looking for help to find access to health care, immunizations, mental health supports, food, or emergency housing.
SEATTLE, WA
Payson Roundup

COVID still rising in Payson – and in schools

Payson schools continue to struggle with the impact of COVID, with on-campus cases rising slowly — and reported family clusters that started on campus. Nonetheless, the school board last week took heart from the slower spread of the virus on campus compared to a surge a month ago. The district’s...
PAYSON, AZ
wabi.tv

Maine schools seeing increase in COVID outbreaks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 125 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to a weekly update from the Maine Department of Education. Over the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported 2,916 cases. These numbers are up from last week’s update which saw almost 2,700 cases and 111 outbreaks.
MAINE STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy