The LX Killed the Land Cruiser, Now the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Looks Ready To Replace the Legendary Toyota SUV in a Safari-themed Photoshoot

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been one of the worst-affected vehicles in the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. Buyers have had to weather severe delays, and the similar Lexus LX that we'll get here in the States hasn't been immune either. In fact, the situation only seems to be getting worse, with no end in sight. The chip shortage is only one part of the problem, as other components have been causing production and delivery delays too, prompting many to wonder if even Toyota has an idea of when the luxury off-roader will be available to buy.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO