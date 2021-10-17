CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LX Killed the Land Cruiser, Now the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Looks Ready To Replace the Legendary Toyota SUV in a Safari-themed Photoshoot

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
The first Toyota Land Cruiser was a bare-bones 4×4. But every subsequent generation became more luxurious. Finally, in 2021, the Land Cruiser’s price had climbed to nearly that of its cousin, the Lexus LX 570. As sales plummeted, Toyota canceled the North American Land Cruiser. But this leaves a safari-ready-luxury-SUV-sized hole...

MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus LX600 First Look: The Land Cruiser Americans Can Buy

The one consolation prize in America's loss of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser—okay, maybe the only consolation prize—is that we will be sent the massively updated 2022 Lexus LX600 you see here. For most of the 26 years the LX has lumbered around, it has in effect been a Land Cruiser with fancier trimmings and a trick hydraulic suspension system. Both of those things are still true for the '22 Lexus LX, but this new generation deviates farther from its Land Cruiser roots than ever before.
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX Offroad Trim For Japan Has Three Differential Locks

The LX F Sport sold in the US has only a rear limited-slip differential. The fourth-generation Lexus LX has a wider lineup than ever before, offering F Sport and four-seat Ultra Luxury trim levels in the United States. Toyota's premium division hasn't been ignoring its domestic market either as the fullsize SUV is getting an Offroad version exclusive to Japan. While the US-spec model can be had with wheels as large as 22 inches, the rugged JDM-spec version rides on a much smaller 18-inch set.
Top Speed

The New Land Cruiser 300 Might Be A Forbidden Fruit In The U.S., But Its Upscale Lexus Version Is Not!

It took a lot of us by surprise when Land Cruiser decided not to bring the new Land Cruiser 300 to the U.S. The beast wasn’t moving in numbers that would justify it being alive here. However, Toyota Group has decided to replace it with the new Lexus LX600 instead. The company released a teaser that mentioned that the upscale Land Cruiser will debut on October 13 at 12:30 p.m ET. And, for what it’s worth, it is confirmed for the U.S. market as well.
Top Speed

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 Breaks Cover As A Luxurious Land Cruiser 300

The Lexus LX 600 comes Stateside with a new V-6 engine, new platform, loads of tech features inside, and two new trims. Toyota dropped the ball on the Land Cruiser in the U.S., but has brought it here with the Lexus badge in the form of the LX 600. It is more or less a luxurious version of the Land Cruiser 300.
motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX 600 debuts as lux version of all-new Land Cruiser

Better late than never, the third-generation Lexus LX is finally being retired after no fewer than 14 years on the market. It was well worth the wait as the all-new SUV brings improvements on all fronts, starting with a new platform that has shaved off a whopping 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of weight over its predecessor. If that rings a bell, it's because the new Toyota Land Cruiser, which won't be sold in Western Europe or the US, has lost the exact same amount of fat as a result of switching to the TNGA-F platform.
MotorBiscuit

The New 2022 Lexus LX 600 Has Land Cruiser Origins

We’re not getting the new Toyota Land Cruiser here in the United States, thanks to the dismal sales of the old 300-series Land Cruiser. So what is one to do, if they were waiting with breathless abatement for the new one to be released? Buy the new 2022 Lexus LX 600. Sure, it isn’t exactly a Land Cruiser, but it’s pretty darn close.
MotorBiscuit

Cursed Cruiser: Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs Are Waking up Neighborhoods

The Toyota Land Cruiser is well-loved, hard to get ahold of, and runs forever. No one can convince the general public otherwise. But now, a new problem is taking over the Land Cruiser/Lexus LX 470 world, and it’s a loud one. Why are all of these owners experiencing midnight honkings? Is this some sort of SUV Halloween ritual?
fordauthority.com

2022 Lexus LX 600 Debuts As All-New 2022 Lincoln Navigator Rival

The refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator was revealed back in August, coming in the heels of the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade, its chief rival. But now, another new luxurious full-size SUV has been unveiled, and it’s the 2022 Lexus LX 600, a long-awaited redo of a relatively ancient model. Much like how the Lincoln Navigator is derived from the Ford F-150, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 also shares a platform and powertrain with the recently-revealed 2022 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Land Cruiser, too.
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: All-New 2022 Lexus LX Brings Power, Tech, and Off-Road Prowess

The all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600 wraps the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser in an upscale package, with a powerful turbocharged V6 engine, safari-ready off-road capability, and enough luxury amenities to make a debutante blush. It remains true to its heritage, starting with a body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle,...
automoblog.net

2022 Lexus LX 600: Flagship Lexus SUV Returns With Lots To Prove

The outgoing Lexus LX finally bid goodbye after what seemed like an endless 14-year tenure. It’s no secret that Lexus’ flagship SUV is essentially a posh Toyota Land Cruiser, but the legendary LC J200-Series has left the U.S. market this year with no signs of coming back. Despite America’s penchant...
CNET

2022 Lexus LX 600 debuts as an off-road-ready, super luxe flagship SUV

Plenty of us around the Roadshow water cooler were sad when we found out that Toyota wouldn't be bringing its first all-new Land Cruiser in over a decade to the US, but all hope isn't lost because Lexus debuted its 2022 LX 600 on Wednesday and that is coming to our shores.
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Lexus LX 600 arrives with new platform, V-6 power

The U.S. may have missed out on the redesigned 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, but we'll still be treated with the SUV's plusher sibling developed by Lexus, the 2022 LX 600. Unveiled on Wednesday, the new LX benefits from the newly developed GA-F body-on-frame platform that's shared with the Land Cruiser as well as Toyota's redesigned 2022 Tundra pickup truck.
thedetroitbureau.com

Lexus Goes Big Rather than Home with New SUV Flagship LX 600

While the Land Cruiser — in the U.S. — may be no longer after this year, the flag is being carried on by its luxury sibling for 2022 new the form of the Lexus LX 600. For anyone concerned about a potential scaled down model, you can exhale because the new model is anything but.
MotorBiscuit

Are We Actually Getting a New Toyota Land Cruiser in the U.S.?

Many automotive enthusiasts in the United States cherish the Toyota Land Cruiser. With its off-road prowess and premium interior, it enables you to go on wilderness adventures while enjoying a taste of luxury. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that when Toyota announced that it would discontinue the Land Cruiser in America for the 2022 model year, many people were disappointed. However, Land Cruiser fans, cheer up, for an even better version of the iconic luxury SUV is coming to the U.S., in the form of the all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600.
MotorBiscuit

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Review, Pricing, and Specs

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser ($85,655 – $90,678) Pro: The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is a large SUV that can go almost anywhere and do nearly everything you want it to both on and off the road. Con: The optional third row is cramped and it gets terrible fuel economy. Whether...
Road & Track

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 Is Here for a Land Cruiser-Starved America

Many were disappointed to learn that the 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser wouldn't come to the U.S. Sure, the old 200-series wasn't exactly a best seller, but it was an incredibly capable, near-bulletproof luxury off-roader. Thankfully, however, we will get an LC300 in the U.S. in the form of this, the 2022 Lexus LX 600.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Buyers Receive Angering News

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been one of the worst-affected vehicles in the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. Buyers have had to weather severe delays, and the similar Lexus LX that we'll get here in the States hasn't been immune either. In fact, the situation only seems to be getting worse, with no end in sight. The chip shortage is only one part of the problem, as other components have been causing production and delivery delays too, prompting many to wonder if even Toyota has an idea of when the luxury off-roader will be available to buy.
Carscoops

Check Out This Gallery Of The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Doing What It Does Best

Toyota has shared a plethora of new images of the 2022 Land Cruiser 300, showing the off-roader being put to the test along some challenging off-road trails. The latest-generation Land Cruiser was unveiled a few months ago and has generated a massive amount of hype. In some countries, such as Japan, customers could be waiting years before taking delivery but once you start to understand all the upgrades that have been made to the off-roader, you’ll start to understand just why so many people are excited about it.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

