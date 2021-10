Marysville Borough Council balked at changing the parking dynamics in its downtown square, where businesses and nearby residents were vying for spots. The triangular parking area between the railroad underpass, the businesses and Union Street will remain a limited parking lot for everyone involved, borough Manager Zack Border said last week following council’s Oct. 11 meeting. Anyone using the lot will be limited to parking there for four hours, then have to move, he said.

MARYSVILLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO