Team News: Tottenham handed welcome injury boost ahead of their crunch tie against Newcastle United

Leicester City host Manchester United today as the away team look to regain momentum in the top-flight title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with Everton in their most recent outing, having been defeated by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League match.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesUnited come into the weekend with 14 points, joint-third in the standings with Man City, Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to emerge victorious from any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two games.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO