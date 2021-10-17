CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Nigeria's Sunusi and Uganda's Kizza combine to hand CF Montreal late draw vs Philadelphia Union

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUganda international Mustafa Kizza provided an assist for Nigeria's Ibrahim Sunusi as CF Montreal earned a point courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
brotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 vs Minnesota United 3, Final

90+4’ - Chapman stops the game... possibly checking for a handball in the box but he blows the final whistle. Union lose in Minnesota. They will be back Saturday night in Chester. 90+3’ - It is like a replay of Saturday, three people down in the box. Aaronson after the...
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs Nashville FC

Who: Philadelphia Union (2021: 12-10-8, 46 points, 3rd place in the East) vs. Nashville FC (11-16-3, 49 points, 2nd place in the East) What: 2021 MLS Regular Season. When: Saturday October 23 at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) Watch: PHL17; ESPN+. Whistle: Not available at time of publication. With just four games...
MLS
Delaware County Daily Times

Stoppage-time goal by Ibrahim re-draws Union’s winning plan

At halftime, Kai Wagner admitted, he would’ve signed for the point. Down a goal, pinned into their own end for long stretches, missing four key players and drenched by a driving rain, the Union would’ve taken a singular point from Saturday’s matinee in Montreal and made for the border. When...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Wagner
Person
Djordje Mihailovic
Person
Matko Miljevic
Person
James Pantemis
fastphillysports.com

UNION SETTLES FOR 2-2 DRAW IN MONTREAL ON 95TH-MINUTE GOAL

Sunusi Ibrahim scored deep in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal salvage a 2-2 draw against the visiting Union. Ibrahim’s goal in the 95th minute came more than an hour after Matko Miljevic put Montreal in front in the 33rd minute. Ibrahim’s late equalizer allowed Montreal (11-10-8, 41 points)...
MLS
Birmingham Star

Philadelphia and Montreal clash with playoffs in mind

The Philadelphia Union will aim to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings when they visit a CF Montreal team also in the thick of a crowded East playoff race. The Union abandoned hopes of replicating their Supporters' Shield-winning form of a season ago, but after slipping beneath the...
MLS
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev vs Browne Dec 17 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and LIVE on ESPN+

King Artur Returns: Beterbiev to Defend Unified Light Heavyweight Crown Against Top Contender Marcus Browne December 17 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and LIVE on ESPN+. Marie-Eve Dicaire and Kim Clavel also featured in world title fights as part of The Boxing Triple Crown in Montreal – Tickets go on sale Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. ET.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Union#Cf Montreal#Major Soccer League#Stade Saputo
chatsports.com

Stunner in Montreal: Stoppage time goal leads to a Union draw

Saturday afternoon soccer for the Union can be summed up by using the cliche a ‘tale of two halves’. However after a reset during halftime, the U came out playing more aligned to Curtin’s game plan and eventually scored two goals in the second half. All looked good for the boys in blue, except when we went to the final seconds of stoppage time. It was in this time that the Union gave up an equalizing goal, and eventually left Montreal with just one point.
MLS
ABQJournal

Ilic’s late goal is good for a draw

This one felt a little bit like justice. Iliya Ilic slammed home a goal in the 95th minute to help visiting New Mexico United earn a 1-1 draw with San Diego Loyal SC at Terero Stadium on Sunday. The goal, converted off a pinpoint cross by Chelo Martinez, came just seconds before the match’s final whistle.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | CF Montreal

Orlando City (12-8-9, 45 pts) will be out for revenge on Wednesday night, battling CF Montréal (11-10-8, 41 pts) at Exploria Stadium for the second time this year following the Canadian side’s 4-2 win last month. The match, presented by Fairwinds, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, with pre-game coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Local radio coverage will be available from 7 p.m. ET on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
orlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. CF Montreal

Júnior Urso was the hero for the Lions on Saturday night in Cincinnati, his 13th minute finish serving as the eventual game-winner for the side. The goal served as The Bear’s third to decide a match this season, tied with Nani for the team lead, having scored the decider against Toronto FC in what served as a road contest at Exploria Stadium on June 19 for the Lions before netting the game-winner against the Columbus Crew on Sept. 4. Urso’s performance on Saturday earned him MLS Team of the Week honors, the first time he was named to the league’s first XI this season.
MLS
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) On Saturday, the Loons secured three vital points at Q2 Stadium. Sixteen minutes in, Franco Fragapane snuck past Austin's defense to tap the ball in and score what ended up being the lone goal of the game. Additionally, Tyler Miller earned his 11th clean sheet of the season, tying Minnesota United's and breaking his own personal record. The Loons will need to maintain this positive energy and prepare for a quick turnaround for Wednesday at Allianz Field against the Philadelphia Union. In the Union’s most recent game on Saturday, they tied 2-2 against seventh place Montreal. Their game against the Loons will be their third straight on the road and they’ll will need to recover quickly if they want to take home three points on Wednesday. While the teams may not be in the same conference, with the regular season coming to a close, all points are crucial and the Loons will need to come in focused and ready to do what it takes to hold on to their playoff position and secure another win in Saint Paul.
SOCCER
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Final Score 1-1 as Lions Squander Lead at Home

Chris Mueller gave Orlando City a halftime lead but the Lions gave up a set piece goal early in the second half to drop valuable points in a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium. The Lions (12-8-10, 46 points) ran their unbeaten streak to four matches (2-0-2) but a lack of sharpness around goal in the first half and a flat start to the second period helped Montreal (11-10-9, 42 points) escape with a point on Rudy Camacho goal.
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s 1-1 draw with Montreal

Orlando City surged ahead to a one-goal lead but ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Wednesday. Here are three things we learned from the match: Slow second-half pattern In the first half of Wednesday’s match, the Lions looked poised for a blowout. Montreal didn’t even manage a shot in the first half. Meanwhile, Orlando City poured on pressure, opening with 4 corner kicks in the ...
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Wednesday night match-up between Orlando City (12-8-9, 45 points) and CF Montreal (11-10-8, 41 points) at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the teams this season and second of two in Orlando. The Lions will close the season on the road in Canada on Nov. 7 in the final meeting.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Lions Play to 1-1 Draw With CF Montréal

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2021) - Orlando City SC (12-8-10, 46 points) played to a 1-1 draw with CF Montréal (11-10-9, 42 points) on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium, extending its current unbeaten run to four-consecutive matches. Chris Mueller scored the lone goal for City in the match, good for...
MLS
New York Post

Gudmundur Thórarinsson’s late goal earns draw, breaks NYCFC drought

ATLANTA — Gudmundur Thórarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Thórarinsson’s curled a left-footed shot up and over the wall past a diving Brad Guzan. It was the first goal for New York...
MLS
elisportsnetwork.com

Cristian Roldan's late second-half goal helps Sounders draw with Rapids, 1-1

Cristian Roldan’s 81st-minute goal helped the Seattle Sounders to a draw with the Colorado Rapids. Dominique Badji scored for the Rapids in the 66th minute. After a lackluster start in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, Houston's Framber Valdez bounced back at Fenway Park Wednesday, silencing the Red Sox bats in a Game 5 victory that put the Astros within one win of a World Series berth.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy