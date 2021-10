Sometime in the evening of October 8, 1871, a fire broke out in a small barn on the southwest side of Chicago. A little over twenty-four hours later, rain, seemingly sent from the heavens, finally put out the conflagration, but it was much too late. The fire that began in or near Kate O’Leary’s barn had cut a swath of destruction four miles long and a mile wide, right through the heart of the city’s business district, killing nearly 300. More than 17,000 buildings were totally destroyed.

