MOVIES - Ali & Ava - Review

By Milo MJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClio Barnard is quietly establishing herself as the best British director right now – comparisons with Ken Loach are obvious due to her ability to tackle social realism, but Barnard is able to find optimism and hope in the every day in her most uplifting film yet, a romantic 90-odd minute...

