Celebrities

Andy Serkis

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnmHl_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

2 out of 5 stars.

Tom Hardy returns as journalist Eddie Brock and the alien who shares his body, played for daft laughs by director Andy Serkis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmXrc_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

This much I know Andy Serkis: 'I used to walk on all fours preparing to be Gollum'

The actor, 56, tells Nick McGrath about growing up in Ruislip and Baghdad, becoming famous in Lord of the Rings and falling in love with mountaineering

  • Andy Serkis: 'I used to walk on all fours preparing to be Gollum'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EYv8_0cTq0zHi00
Gallery

Tristram Kenton at the Guardian Before they were famous, part two: stars' early stage roles – in pictures

Tristram Kenton's archive reveals more performers heading for the big time, including Rachel Weisz, Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Felicity Jones and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcRUS_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

Andy Serkis to read The Hobbit nonstop to raise money for the NHS

The actor, best known for playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, will read the entire JRR Tolkien novel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgcQR_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

Baftas 2020: Sam Mendes and 1917 emerge victorious with seven awards

Mendes's harrowing first world war movie takes best film and best director, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger win the top acting prizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHjP0_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

Andy Serkis plays talking anus in fatberg prevention campaign

Fatbergs clogging city sewers consist of 0.5% fat and 93% wet wipes – so a new campaign encourages people dispose of wipes responsibly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXOxW_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

2 out of 5 stars.

There are no songs and not much fun as director Andy Serkis's ultra-realistic animation trudges into the uncanny valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4We86u_0cTq0zHi00
Gallery

Star Wars: The Last Jedi world premiere – in pictures

From R2D2 to the Praetorian Guard, Mark Hamill to Daisy Ridley, everyone turned out for the premiere of The Last Jedi in Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTf5Y_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

Guy Lodge's streaming and DVDs DVD reviews: War for the Planet of the Apes; 47 Metres Down; Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and more

Chest-beating apes and bloodthirsty sharks provide familiar thrills while a prison documentary offers a shattering picture of male pain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425U1x_0cTq0zHi00
Published:

Breathe review – Andrew Garfield fronts poignant biopic of wheelchair pioneer

3 out of 5 stars.

Andy Serkis's directorial debut is a heartfelt retelling of the story of Robin Cavendish that highlights a vital chapter of history but airbrushes another

Comments / 0

newschain

Andy Serkis on his love of directing, working with Tom Hardy, and being creative

Andy Serkis is no stranger to creatures. The British actor has been globally acclaimed for his pioneering use of motion capture and CGI as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings and as Caesar in the Planet Of The Apes films, as well as playing Snoke in Star Wars. But the next creatures he's tackling are as a director, not an actor, and they carry with them the weight of expectation.
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Writer Says Andy Serkis Was Perfect to Direct the "Rom-Com Mixed With Horror"

Despite Venom becoming a smash hit at the box office, the powers that be behind the franchise opted to start with a fresh director for its sequel. Before long, Andy Serkis — best known for playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise — boarded the projects. As it turns out, Venom: Let There Be Carnage scribe Kelly Marcel couldn't have asked for a better collaborator.
MOVIES
The Independent

Andy Serkis discusses potential Spider-Man and Venom crossover: 'One day they might come across each other'

Andy Serkis has said that a Spider-Man and Venom crossover could be on the cards in the future.The Lord of the Rings star, who directed the forthcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, told PA that "everyone" wanted the two comic-book universes to cross over."Well, I think everyone wants that," Serkis said. "I mean, who knows what will happen? We hope that one day they might come across each other, I guess."Tom Hardy, who plays the titular superhero in the Venom films, has previously said that it would be "remiss" of him not to try and "steer any kind...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Andy Serkis on 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', Tom Hardy & returning for a potential third film

There is no doubting that Andy Serkis is a living legend from being the leading actor in motion capture performances with Gollum in 'Lord of the Rings' to everyone's favourite Ape, Caeser, in the newest 'Planet of the Apes' franchise. Now, Serkis has stepped back behind the camera for his fifth stint as director in the sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.'
MOVIES
No Film School

Andy Serkis Says Motion Capture Will Soon Allow You to Wear People's Faces

Channel your inner Hannibal Lecter and wear someone else's face around. Andy Serkis is the resident expert in motion capture and face-swap technology. He was hugely important to the Lord of the Rings franchise, playing Gollum in a mo-cap suit, and hugely important to the Planet of the Apes franchise for playing Caesar in a mo-cap suit.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Andy Serkis Breaks Down a Fight Scene From VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

If you enjoyed Venom: Let There Be Carnage, I've got a video here for you watch in which director Andy Serkis breaks down a fight scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The scene featured is where Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) are arguing in their apartment and that argument escalates into a fight. Serkis walks us through his vision for this frame by frame and offers some interesting details and insight on what he was trying to accomplish. The video also highlights where exactly Tom Hardy adds his own sound effects.
MOVIES
homenewshere.com

Andy Serkis wants to direct third Venom movie

Andy Serkis is willing to direct a third 'Venom' movie. The 'Lord of the Rings' actor has directed the superhero sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and admits that he would love to return to the franchise as he gushed about working with Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred at DC FanDome

A behind-the-scenes look at The Batman debuted during DC FanDome on Saturday, providing the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster. The film is expected to bring a fresh new take on the lore of DC's Dark Knight, with the help of a star-studded cast. The new footage showcased that ensemble in a pretty stunning way — and also provided the first official look at one of its cast members. Andy Serkis' portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth can be seen, seemingly talking to Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) in the Bat Cave. You can check out a photo of the iconic actor and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director in character as Batman's iconic butler and assistant below.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage review (2021) – Tom Hardy shines in Andy Serkis's smile-inducing mess

Relationships are hard, especially when your other half happens to be a slimy symbiotic alien. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to the hit 2018 action movie Venom and offers plenty of gore, goo, and drama. Full of humour and some dynamic camera work, here is an anti-hero sequel full of hilarious ideas and narrative potential. However, with questionable writing and some pacing issues, you can't help but feel that at times, Venom 2 is lacking on both the entertainment and, dare we say, carnage factor.
MOVIES
