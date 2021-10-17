CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League & Gotham Knights Debut New Story Trailers

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been treated to a fresh look at a couple of major 2022 games courtesy of this weekend's DC FanDome event, with new story trailers debuting at the show for both Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights. You can...

Warner Bros and Rocksteady kicked off DC FanDome in a big way with the trailer for the upcoming action-adventure shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Set in the same continuity as Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark face off against the Justice League after Braniac has managed to possess and control Earth’s finest.
