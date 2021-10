Claudio Ranieri will take charge of Watford for the first time when he welcomes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Premier League. Watford return to action after the international break following a narrow 1-0 loss away at Leeds United before the break. That proved to be Xisco Munoz’ last game in charge of Watford as he was replaced by former Leicester City and Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri during the international break. Watford is winless in the league at home since the season’s opening day, and opening tests for the new boss don’t come much tougher than Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO