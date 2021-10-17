CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man United can bounce back from adversity, says Matic

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWfzn_0cTq0TEa00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 21, 2021 Manchester United's Nemanja Matic, Fred and Victor Lindelof celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United are capable of producing a good run against tough opponents in the coming weeks to soothe the disappointment of Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, midfielder Nemanja Matic said.

The result stretched United's winless league run to three games and left them five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of a tough fixture list, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Italian side Atalanta at Old Trafford.

United then host Liverpool and play Tottenham Hotspur away before the reverse fixture with Atalanta and the Manchester derby against champions City, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under growing pressure.

"Everyone is sad, everyone is with their head down at the moment," the Serbian told United's website (www.manutd.com) on Sunday.

"It’s time to stick together, to analyse this game as soon as possible, then to think about the next one, which is in three or four days against a very good side, Atalanta.

"It’s also going to be hard. We are very disappointed, but I think that, in the future, we will show we are much better than this.

"Every next game is the most important, every next game is a new challenge, an opportunity to show your qualities. We’re going to take responsibility. We’re going to step up and see what we can do. I’m sure that we can do a lot."

Matic apologised to United fans for the team's shambolic performance against Leicester.

"We are sorry for them. They support us, especially away and they are top. They deserve much, much better than this."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
ESPN

10-woman Man City survive Man United fight back

A 10-woman Manchester City mananged to hold on for a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday. City have never lost to United in the Women's Super League but a sending off and a late rally by United with goals from Lucy Staniforth and Alessia Russo looked like their poor run of form was going to continue.
WORLD
ESPN

Nemanja Matic apologies to Man United fans for poor run: 'Everyone is sad'

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has said everyone at the club is "sad" after Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City. The result stretched United's winless league run to three games and left them five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of a tough fixture list, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Italian side Atalanta at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man United#Manchester United#Winless League#Italian#Gunnar#Serbian
newschain

Nemanja Matic urges unity at Manchester United after Leicester defeat

Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United remain in the title race and called for unity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to a chastening loss at Leicester. The Red Devils repeatedly shot themselves in the foot at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Brendan Rodgers’ men ran out 4-2 victors in a chaotic end to an entertaining encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as Man Utd face Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah will go head to head for the right to be billed as the Premier League's top dog when Manchester United face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Salah, whose contract expires in 2023, is reportedly looking for a new deal that would make him one of the Premier League's highest paid players alongside Ronaldo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Arsenal bounce back from Barcelona defeat with convincing win over Everton

When Katie McCabe half-volleyed her looping shot into the top corner, she turned away from it with a casual swagger. Her shooing away of celebrations for the beautiful strike was a reflection of the confidence that has become embedded in the Arsenal camp, as they extended their 100 per cent record in the Women's Super League on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Late Leeds equaliser not enough for Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo vows to help Dele Alli shine for Spurs again

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form.Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield.But he was woefully exposed in the first half of the north London derby where Arsenal steamed into a 3-0 lead and he did not return after half-time.He has not played in the Premier League since and now finds himself back in the Thursday night club, featuring in the Europa Conference League.The 25-year-old is hardly excelling as he put in a limp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Vitesse vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League match

Tottenham face Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League this evening as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to the group stage. Spurs sit level on points with Rennes in Group G with both sides having picked up four points from their opening two fixtures. After they shared the points in the opening match of the campaign, Spurs thrashed Slovenian side Mura 5-1 last time out while Rennes came from behind to beat Vitesse. The Eredivisie side are sixth in the table and qualified for this competition after finishing fourth last season. Harry Kane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Dean Smith wants an improvement in game management from Aston Villa after a shocking collapse against Wolves last time out saw them go from two up to losing 3-2.“At 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go you obviously question the game management and what we have done to enable them to win so many set pieces,” said Smith. “They had three set pieces, two from corners and we have actually won the first contact but after the second phase we went to sleep a little bit. Whether that was a lack of concentration or not I don’t know.”They now head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen shines as West Ham dispatch Genk to extend Europa League party

While West Ham's last Europa League home game felt like a full-blown festival, Thursday evening's fixture looked set to be the house party on a night when the best people had made other plans. Of course, there was the keen group gathered in the corner – on this occasion, Genk's travelling supporters – undeterred by the outdated playlist and underwhelming snack choice, but the most engaging attendees had stayed home. That was, until they walked in the door just in time to inject life into the party and rescue the evening.For just minutes before West Ham's group-stage hosting of Belgian...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces tactical dilemma against Liverpool after Atalanta win

Amid the euphoric pride of victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appealed to the uniquely predictable. “It’s just in the DNA of this club,” the Manchester United manager beamed after the 3-2 win over Atalanta.Far more relevant than what is ingrained in this club, however, is what is ingrained in this team. United have deep structural problems that are going to keep bringing admittedly entertaining, erratic matches and constantly create the need for such comebacks.It can be difficult not to get swept away with the emotions of such victories, of course. You only had to look at the beaming faces of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy