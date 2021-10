We've seen spy shots of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC and of the AMG 63 range topper, but this is our first encounter of the "AMG Lite" version, which may or may not keep the "43" designation. German magazine Auto Bild reports the AMG C43 will be promoted to the C45 moniker for its next iteration, and if that's going to be the case, logic tells us so will the GLC 43 since it's more or less the same vehicle in a crossover body style.

