Sunny, breezy conditions today; big warmup on the way

It will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures and a slight breeze today.

WHAT'S NEW -- Nice warmup on the way. 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

WHAT'S NEXT -- Next rain threat will be chance of showers overnight Thursday. Better chance of showers will be Saturday afternoon.

For today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 66 degrees. Lows are near 53 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 to 75 degrees. Thursday will feature sun and clouds with highs near 72 degrees.

The weekend will kick off Friday with partly sunny skies and highs of 65 to 70 degrees. Friday night will feature a chance of showers with lows near 52 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers and highs near 62 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.