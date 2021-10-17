CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09%

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.09% to hit a new 1-month high, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.75%, and...

