Halloween is an exciting time of year for kids, and to help ensure they have a safe holiday, here are some tips from the Ithaca Fire Department. Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags for greater visibility. Because masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup as a safer alternative. When shopping for costumes and accessories, purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame resistant. Have a flashlight with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts. Teach children how to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency or become lost.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO