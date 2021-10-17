Owens Corning to announce 3Q financials

TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Corning is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.