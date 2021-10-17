CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Owens Corning to announce 3Q financials

By Spotlight News
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFbKv_0cTpyRRA00

TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Corning is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

GlobalFoundries files registration for proposed IPO

MALTA — GlobalFoundries is taking the first steps to have ownership shares of its company sold publicly on Wall Street. The company announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of ordinary […]
BUSINESS
Spotlight News

Food: Hattie’s to fill a void in Downtown

ALBANY — You take a story like Lombardo’s from a few years ago and ask yourself, what will it take to fill the space of such an iconic Capital City landmark? Well, now you’ve got your answer. Last week, someone hung up a “Future Home of Hattie’s Restaurant” in the...
ALBANY, NY
WFMJ.com

Southern Park Mall owner announces financial restructuring

The company that operates Boardman's Southern Park Mall has announced it has emerged from bankruptcy, successfully completing their financial restructuring process. Washington Prime Group filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in June of this year, citing consumer preferences and the COVID-19 pandemic for its financial hardships. The company says in the months since filing for bankruptcy, they have eliminated nearly $1 billion in existing debt.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hutch Post

UP to release 3Q earnings Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The earnings parade for companies with local ties kicks off Thursday when Union Pacific releases its 3Q earnings report. The railroad will be looking to build on a positive second quarter. The nation's largest railroad posted second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelPulse

American Expects Smaller 3Q Loss When Earnings Are Announced

American Airlines has readjusted its third-quarter earnings forecast, and for the better. The carrier now estimates that Q3 will see a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss after initially setting its losses to be much higher, according to Reuters News Service. Most domestic airlines had the same outlook when it appeared that COVID-19...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Labor Productivity#Infrastructure#Financials
InsideHook

Plenty of Auto Byers Are Upset With Carvana

Would you look online to purchase your next car or truck? Judging by their growth in recent years, the likes of Carvana and Car Max have found a substantial number of people willing to answer that question with a resounding “Yes.” And if you’re in a tech company that’s also in the business of selling vehicles, that’s a good thing. But one of the promises of companies re-inventing existing industries is the suggestion that they would do a bette job at it. But when it comes to Carvana, a recent report casts doubt upon that notion.
CARS
investing.com

Take Advantage of Skyrocketing Lithium Prices by Buying These 3 Stocks

The element lithium, which is a vital component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has become increasingly popular as countries push for cleaner energy sources. Moreover, because EV companies are investing to increase their production, the demand for lithium is rising. Consequently, lithium prices have recently skyrocketed. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound lithium stocks Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM), and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) could be solid buys now to take advantage of the rising prices. So, let's discuss.Lithium has become increasingly popular, given zero-emission initiatives worldwide and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Lithium is a key component used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The U.S. is narrowing the gap with China, which dominates the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry, supported by President Biden’s emphasis on EV growth and significant investments by its automotive industry giants. Consulting firm AlixPartners expects companies to invest $330 billion globally in the EV supply chain over the next five years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Spotlight News

The Egg to host ‘Kingfish’ Nov. 4

ALBANY — Grammy-nominated blues sensation Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will celebrate the release of his dynamic second Alligator Records album, “662” with a performance at The Egg’s Swyer Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 4. In his short career, 22 year-old Christone has already become the most celebrated blues musician of his generation,...
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

UAlbany theatre opens as student works embrace imagination, discovery

ALBANY — Imagination, discovery and experimentation take stage center as the Theatre Program presents New Play Arena, selected moments from two student one-act works in progress. Public performances will take place at the Performing Arts Center’s Arena Theatre through Saturday, Oct. 23. Both plays — Josephine by Yetunde Babalola and...
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Letter to the Editor: DeCancio a good man

I am writing in support of David Decancio for Town Board. As a Social Worker and resident of the Town of Bethlehem, I have evidenced David’s commitment to giving to others of all ages in our community for years. One can learn a great deal about a person by observing their actions. David’s consistent dedication to the good and welfare of our youth, families and seniors is exactly why I believe he’s the right person to serve on the town board. Dedicated to public service, if elected, David is someone who would ensure everyone’s voice is heard and respected. David will no doubt encourage more collaboration between groups in the town of Bethlehem to create more opportunities for our youth and seniors to be engaged in the community. And, quite generously, David vows to donate a portion of his town board salary to town specific community groups and non-profit organizations. David is a good man, and perfect for the job!
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
914
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy