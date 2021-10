On Wednesday, everything is at stake for the Indian National Football team. After a poor start to their SAFF Championship 2021 campaign, India registered a dingy victory against Nepal in the third game. Sunil Chettri once again bailed the team out with his 82nd-minute goal. This has raised several questions. And one of the prominent ones is will India be able to secure their 8th title or will their journey come to an end?

