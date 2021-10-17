Venom: Let There Be Carnage review – sufficient superhero sequel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Matrix Resurrections crossed paths in a huge way during filming. Some of the footage from the upcoming Warner Bros. film actually made its way into the Marvel movie. Let There Be Carnage's location manager Christopher Kusiak actually spoke to Screen Rant about how they approached making this film. During that conversation, he revealed that Neo and Trinity's upcoming movie shared some locations with Venom's latest. It turns out both of these projects needed helicopters and there's no production you want around more in that case than The Matrix 4. San Francisco always ends up featured in these action movies. The unique geography allows creative teams to plan out all kinds of wild stunts and set pieces. In a pinch, when you need a helicopter in the background of a shot, sometimes you can just borrow them from the massive blockbuster that's filming across the way. Coit Tower is in the center of the Venom sequel's finale, and getting a permit to shoot there would be very arduous.

