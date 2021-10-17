CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Rockets release Dante Exum

 6 days ago

The Houston Rockets waived guard Dante Exum on Saturday to get down to the 15-man roster limit.

Exum signed a three-year deal in the offseason to remain with the Rockets.

The 26-year-old Exum was the fifth overall pick in 2014 draft by the Utah Jazz but hasn’t met expectations. He has been injury prone, including missing the entire 2015-16 season due to an ACL tear in his left knee.

Exum has career averages of 5.7 points and 2.1 assists in 245 games (72 starts) with the Jazz (2014-19) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2019-21). He has shot just 40.7 percent from the field, including 30.5 percent from 3-point range.

Exum played in just six games (three starts) for the Cavaliers last season and averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He suffered a season-ending calf injury in early January and then was traded to the Rockets as part of the blockbuster deal in which James Harden went to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets open the season Wednesday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

–Field Level Media

