Rachael The Bronze Pig At Wholey’s Market Turns 28 Years Old

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For nearly three decades, Rachael the Bronze Pig has occupied a spot at Wholey’s Fish Market in the Strip District.

On Saturday, the market celebrated the 2,500 pound pig’s 28th birthday and 28 years of collecting donations.

Sam Wholey says that all of the donations collected by Rachael are donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

During her time at the market, the pig has collected more than $275,000 in donations.