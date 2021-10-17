Rachael The Bronze Pig At Wholey’s Market Turns 28 Years Old

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may not be Halloween yet, but Tannen Lupey is getting in the spirit now.
Tannen is battling a rare form of leukemia and is a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Since he is immuno-compromised, he can’t go trick-or-treating.
On Friday, Tannen decided to surprise Dr. Randy Windreich at his appointment, dressed just like the doctor!
(Courtesy: Leighanna Lupey)
TanneN wore the glasses, shirt, and matching lanyard, had his own stethoscope, and even did his hair like Dr. Windreich.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A drop in temperatures means leaves are reaching peak color in Southwestern Pennsylvania this week, while some counties, like Westmoreland and Somerset, are seeing the color begin to fade.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ weekly fall foliage report recommends going to Brady’s Bend Overlook, Seneca Fire Tower at Cook Forest State Park, Beartown Rocks and Kennerdell Overlook for some of the best foliage this week.
Cooler temps prompted a noticeable change across PA’s southern half. Although colors are fading in the north, central Appalachians are beginning to burst with color. This week will be optimal for widespread fall color. 🍂🍁 Week 4 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/tNKluK5Rtf pic.twitter.com/sUjDWp66xs
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 21, 2021
Ohiopyle State Park may be another option for fall enthusiasts.
Westmoreland and Somerset Counties reached their peak last week, so their leaves are beginning to fade.
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene and Indiana Counties will see the best leaf color in the coming days.
You can read the full report for the entire state with ideal spots to visit here.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next Wednesday marks three years since the tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Part of the commemoration includes Days of Service, sponsored by Repair The World Pittsburgh. This year, those activities were chosen specifically to reflect causes near to the eleven people who died that day.
“This year we really tried to work with the families to create service sites and projects that were really honoring the legacies and work and contributions of those who we lost and making sure that something that they really cared about is also something that we can continue to...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a very happy birthday on Wednesday for two special Highland Park residents – the cheetah cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo.
Help us wish a very happy 2nd birthday to our cheetah cubs. 🎂 They got to celebrate their day with a special piñata enrichment! pic.twitter.com/8JoEMv4d6k
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) October 20, 2021
The zoo shared an adorable video of the cheetahs celebrating their special day with a pinata.
Those cubs had their fun taking swings at it inside their habitat.
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – A Beaver County veterinarian clinic has made the announcement it will close its doors next month.
The owner of Animal Wellness Centre Clinic posted a letter thanking the community and clients for their patronage over the years.
She said it breaks her heart to close but was unable to find a buyer for the clinic.
It will remain open until November 24 and patrons can still pick up medication and prescriptions until then.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man threw two pumpkins at a woman who parked in front of his home in Bloomfield.
According to Police, James Gazis admitted to throwing the pumpkins at the woman as well as getting into a fight with her son on Wednesday when he was taken into custody.
When police arrived, they found the woman bleeding after she had been hit by the pumpkins.
She said she was just trying to find a parking spot so she could pick up her grandchild who lived down the street.
Gazis is facing charges of aggravated assault and propulsion of missiles.
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is asking for the county to put forward millions of dollars to an ongoing project to improve the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The organization said that the county has received over $100 million in funds for COVID-19 relief and argues that $7 million of those funds should be put forward to the airport.
The project would add two stories to a terminal at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The Westmoreland County Airport Authority said that the county should prioritize funding this project because of how many people use the airport and that some of the changes are being made directly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners are expected to consider this proposal.
They say they are in favor of giving the money once they receive more information from the government.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Surveillance video and images have been released of the man who walked inside Macy’s at South Hills Village Mall and allegedly told an employee there was going to be a mass shooting.
Lance Crowley is facing charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following the incident on Oct. 12.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
Crowley’s attorney David Shrager stresses that it wasn’t his client’s intention to hurt anyone at South Hills Village. He was simply trying to give people a warning, the attorney said.
In the surveillance video and images from Macy’s given to KDKA by Bethel Park Police, you can...
