The ornate black gates that loom at the mouth of Downing Street were designed to look as though they have guarded the entrance for centuries. In truth, their installation was a relatively recent event in the history of Britain’s most famous street. They were put in, as a protection against terrorism, over the Christmas period in 1989 when Margaret Thatcher lived there. In a more innocent age, anyone could wander up Downing Street as they pleased and even have themselves photographed in front of the polished letter box of Number 10, posing there as if they were prime minister. The gates put a definitive end to that.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO