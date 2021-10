MPs are set to be offered “trained and accredited” guards at constituency surgeries in order to bolster security in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess last week.It comes after a man was charged with the murder of the Conservative MP, who was stabbed while holding a surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex – renewing concerns over the security of MPs.Earlier this week Priti Patel, the home secretary, said the threat facing members had been elevated to “substantial” after a review of intelligence by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre linked to MI5.While it did not find any...

