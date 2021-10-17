CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Little Boy in Hospital with Gastroenteritis Suddenly Hears His Favorite Song

By Lois Oladejo
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

The viral video of a toddler singing out loud and dancing to his favorite song while on admission at the hospital is melting hearts on the internet.

Little Miguel from Brazil suffered from gastroenteritis, a condition that left him hospitalized at the pediatric ward of a hospital in Brazil. Despite his ailing health, the toddler found reasons to sing, dance, and spread cheerfulness and positivity to millions.

One day, while receiving treatment, the boy’s favorite song suddenly came on TV, miraculously energizing him. To everyone’s delight, Miguel stood upright on his crib, grabbed a spoon, and began churning the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fC04t_0cTpvwQW00

The stunned folks around could only film the mind-blowing performance, which was eventually posted on Twitter. The clip showed Miguel, clad in an orange top and a diaper, singing passionately into the spoon-turned-microphone.

As he sang the lyrics of the song, “Pericles- Ate Que Durou,” the little boy moved his legs to the beat, putting on a good show. The tweet read:

“Even in difficult times at the hospital, this little boy sings and dances.”

The video, posted by @GoodNewsMovement, went viral in no time, garnering over twenty thousand views within days. The post also confirmed that Miguel had recovered fully and was back home with his family.

Twitter users were in awe of the gifted youngster, admitting his mind-blowing performance was second to none, especially in the face of an illness.

A comment read, “Can’t even remember the last time I was filled with so much joy… let alone when I was sick.” Others kept dishing out words of commendation to little Miguel, encouraging his parents to hone his skills. One wrote, “Way to go Miguel!!!”

Aside from making Miguel into a beloved internet sensation, the little boy’s display also inspired others to tap into the healing properties of music.

Last year, 4-year-old Myla proved just how effective music and dance were when it came to healing and recovery. The youngster, whose heart stopped beating for eleven days after encountering a cardiac arrest, made a dramatic recovery following three open-heart surgeries.

To commemorate her victory over her ailment, Myla performed a celebratory dance. She had her care team join in the fun, choreographing alongside her to the lyrics of “Out West,” by Jackboys.

The video was shared on TikTok, with the little girl’s vibes so contagious that it went viral in no time. The health of the fun-loving tot only improved progressively afterward until she recovered fully and returned home to her family.

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Johnny Marr on His New “Fever Dreams, Pt. 1” EP and His Favorite Smiths Song

Although Johnny Marr co-wrote ’80s hits such as “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now”—playing riffs as lyrical as anything frontman Morrissey ever penned—the ex-Smiths guitarist is now singing a very different tune. “Spirit Power and Soul,” the lead single from Marr’s new solo EP Fever Dreams, Pt. 1 (out tomorrow) is a stark departure from the melancholic songs he and The Smiths soundtracked many an angsty adolescence with. Distinctly upbeat as many of his five solo releases have been in the decades since The Smiths’ disheartening split, the Mancunian post-punk legend tells Under the Radar that he wanted the Fever Dreams, Pt. 1 single to go even further as “somewhat of a clarion call. Then lockdown happened as I was making the rest of the record, and I was coming back to write ‘Spirit Power and Soul.’ And there was something in the spirit of the music, when it hits the chorus, that was quite empowering.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gastroenteritis#Dance#Goodnewsmovement
BET

Soulja Boy Releases New Song ‘Squid Game’

Everybody is talking about the new short series on Netflix, Squid Game, including Soulja Boy who stays with the trends! The rapper recently released his new song “Squid Game” that dropped on streaming platforms on Thursday (Oct. 14). Listeners can hear Soulja rapping over the instrumental of the show’s theme...
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Jimmy Page’s Favorite Band Little Feat to Play Kalamazoo

Lowell George and Little Feat were Jimmy Page's #1 choice for best American band in 1975. Their latest tour brings them to the Kalamazoo State Theatre in 2022. Sometimes getting fired can be the best thing that could ever happen. Frank Zappa famously terminated Lowell George from the Mothers of Invention in 1969, telling him to go start a band of his own. Their former boss helped the slide guitarist and three other Mothers get a record deal and the band immediately started crafting their own unique blend of music. Named after George's diminutive tootsies (but with an "a," like the Beatles), Little Feat "took California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, stirred it into a rich gumbo, and has been leading people in joyful dance ever since."
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Us Weekly

Amanda Knox Gives Birth, Welcomes Rainbow Baby With Husband Christopher Robin

Welcome to parenthood. Amanda Knox announced the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher Robin on Friday, October 22. The couple kept the birth of their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, under wraps due to privacy concerns — until now. “I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ‘Cause it’s like, my brain is just there,” Knox, 34, told The New York Times on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
WWL

Funeral arrangements pending for former child actor from "Monster's Ball"

NEW SARPY, La. — Funeral arrangements are pending for 30-year-old Coronji Calhoun Sr. in St. Charles Parish. The New Sarpy native was best known for his role in the Monster's Ball, which was filmed in New Orleans. At the age of 10, Calhoun played the child of actors' Halle Barry and Sean Combs in the award-winning film. He had not acted since appearing in the film which was shot in 2001.
NEW SARPY, LA
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
360K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy