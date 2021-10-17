CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Colombia Prepares to Sterilize Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos”

InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495Tf3_0cTpvjCJ00
The saga of the "cocaine hippos" takes another turn. Glen Carrie/Unsplash

What happens when a prominent drug trafficker buys an abundance of hippopotamuses for his private zoo? In the case of the beasts purchased by Pablo Escobar during the height of his infamy, you end up with the creatures that have become known as “cocaine hippos.” And while Escobar himself is long dead, his hippos live on — to the frustration of some environmental activists in Colombia.

The hippos have long since left Escobar’s zoo behind. According to a report released earlier this year, their population has continued to grow — as has their impact on their habitat. It’s a situation that led some scientists to advocate culling the hippopotamus population.

Now, The Guardian reports that a different approach to managing the hippo population has been selected. Colombia’s department of wildlife services is sterilizing the dozens of hippos currently living in the wild — a population that the article estimates as being around 80.

As of this week, 24 of the hippos have been sterilized. In the article, The Guardian‘s Edward Helmore cites biologist Enrique Zerda Ordóñez, who argued that “sterilizing a hippo is no easy task.” It’s worth mentioning here that hippos kill hundreds of people each year — making the task given to those working on the project more dangerous than it might seem.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Mysterious Group Rescues Dogs From Lava in Spain

No one likes to see an animal in danger, and it’s not hard to find newsworthy accounts of people risking their lives to save a dog or cat from a fire. But in the case of the Spanish island of La Palma, the situation putting animals in a treacherous position was a lot more widespread than an isolated building on fire. Due to a recent volcanic eruption, the island has been contending with lava flows for the last month — something that’s had a destructive effect on the island’s buildings and agriculture.
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
WKRC

Colombian government to put 'cocaine hippos' on birth control

PUERTO TRIUNFO, Colombia (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar -- the invading hippo. A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for the private zoo of Escobar, and their population has...
ANIMALS
KTAR.com

Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian security forces have captured the country’s most wanted drug trafficker, a rural warlord who stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right. President Iván Duque likened the arrest Saturday of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Escobar's lawyered-up hippos recognized as people by US court

In a first, a US court has recognized animals as legal persons -- specifically, the descendants of Pablo Escobar's hippopotamuses who have thrived in Colombia since the notorious drug lord was killed almost 30 years ago. The ruling came after the nonprofit Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) filed an application seeking to allow two experts in nonsurgical sterilization of wildlife to provide testimony supporting a Colombian lawsuit to stop a cull. At a federal court in Ohio, magistrate Judge Karen Litkovitz last week granted the request of the plaintiffs, the "Community of Hippopotamuses Living in the Magdalena River." The ruling was based on a US law that allows an "interested person" in foreign litigation to request US depositions to help their case.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Hippos#Guardian
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pets
globalvoices.org

Chile rejects the migrants it once welcomed

This article is an excerpt from “Migrants, Ignored” published by CONNECTAS, and edited and republished by Global Voices. Manuel, his wife, and their three children emigrated to Chile from a rural area of Carabobo, Venezuela, sometime during 2018. They can't remember the exact time of their arrival nor all the cities in which they have lived. They only remember that in Colombia they worked in a small town near their route, where they raised enough money to get to Ecuador by bus. They also remember that in Peru they got into a truck with vegetables because no one would stop to take them. They remember that in Chile they walked in the desert 25 kilometers every day for three days. It was such a strenuous journey that one of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Maria, says she has more calluses than feet.
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic ask for U.S. help on migration

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The presidents of Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday asked for U.S. assistance in stemming the flow of thousands of migrants crossing the dangerous jungles that divide Panama and Colombia as they make their way to the United States. Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo...
IMMIGRATION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Colombia authorities capture country's most wanted trafficker

MEXICO CITY — Colombian authorities on Saturday said they captured Dario Antonio Usuga David, alias Otoniel, the head of the Clan Del Golfo and the country's most wanted trafficker. The 50-year-old was captured by a joint force comprising the army, aviation and the National Police on Saturday morning in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Colombia captures its ‘most-feared’ drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga

Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord has been captured by authorities in what has been heralded as the biggest blow to the country’s narcotics traffickers in decades. Colombia’s President Iván Duque Márquez confirmed the capture of Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as “Otoniel,” in a televised national address Saturday. “This coup is only...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Blinken, in Colombia, unveils Amazon deforestation pact

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States will soon launch an Amazon-wide regional pact to reduce deforestation, a bid to fight a key factor in climate change. On a visit to Colombia weeks before a high-stakes UN climate summit in Glasgow, Blinken toured a greenhouse in Bogota's botanical gardens where he saw US-backed projects to encourage chocolate, tourism and other industries rather than logging. "We can make major strides in dealing with the climate crisis," Blinken said. Washington's top diplomat said the United States would finalize "in the coming days" a "new regional partnership specifically focused on addressing commodity-driven deforestation."
U.S. POLITICS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Gave Birth in Her Grave

Female burial from near Bologna Italy (c. 7th c AD)Pasini ET Al 2018/World Neurosurgery. There are many stories within history that are considered gems due to their uniqueness, but many of them sadly have no hard evidence to prove their validity. It is rare that we find interesting stories buried under dirt that had been piled for over 2000 years. This grave had been discovered in 2018 by archeologists within Bologna, Italy.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy