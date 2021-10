With soaring vocals and an emotional piano accompaniment, Adele is back with new single Easy On Me.It’s the first taste of the 33-year-old’s upcoming album 30, after a six-year break from new music.Easy On Me is Adele doing what Adele does best: tear-jerking songs, the kind you’ll likely have a bit of a cry to, if the mood strikes. She’s made a name for herself with tracks like this, from 2011’s Someone Like You to 2015’s Hello.When asked what her new album was about on a recent Instagram Live Adele said: “Divorce babe, divorce.” She split from the father...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO