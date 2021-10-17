CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Video: Bright and breezy Sunday

By Hayley LaPoint
WMUR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds and rain clear early Sunday giving way to sunshine. Sunday afternoon will be bright, breezy, and cooler with highs in the mid 50s north to the mid...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Tracking storms this weekend, severe threat Sunday

TODAY: Showers and a few storms for the southern half of the area. Highs in the low 60s. Another round of storms will fire up tonight in northern Missouri and bring heavy rainfall and a threat for hail. SUNDAY MORNING: More showers and storms to start, then isolated showers late...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Expected Saturday Night, Slick Travel Likely Into Sunday Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – A Pacific storm will move into Colorado today with cooler air, extensive cloud cover, windy conditions and even rain or snow for some areas. Ahead of the storm it will be relatively mild with widespread 50s and 60s. The far east and southeast plains will see a little more sunshine and should warm into the 70s or lower 80s. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains of western Colorado around sunset and it should become widespread overnight. Slick travel can be expected by Sunday morning in some areas, especially over the higher or exposed passes. The storm...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#River Valley
KWQC

Rain Sunday, breezy and cool

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Sunday for Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain. Clouds will move in along with the next storm system this evening. There will be a First Alert Day for areas near and south of I-80 starting tomorrow at noon and running through the rest of the day for storms and heavy rain. The rain will come along a warm front and could bring 1″-3″ by Monday morning for southern counties. There is a Flash Flood Watch from the Quad Cities south for the heavy rain expected, so remember to avoid low lying areas tomorrow. There is a severe weather risk for southern counties with heavy rain, hail and lightning as the largest threats. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Mostly sunny Saturday

A few cloudy periods on Saturday but there will be a lot of sunshine, too. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler though more seasonable for this time in October. Highs will be in the 50s. There is a chance of the season's first frost Concord and south and even freeze for...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Very warm and breezy Sunday, severe storms possible Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSs) – The unseasonably warm and humid weather will return Sunday, followed by a strong cold front Sunday night that could bring a few severe storms to the northern ArkLaTex. This will be the first of two severe weather threats over the next week, as a stronger cold front will bring an additional threat of severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KRQE News 13

Warm, breezy weekend on tap

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to some milder temperatures across the state as we’re 5-10 degrees warmer than the past couple of mornings. This warming trend will lead us to higher afternoon temps as well. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will fall in the middle 70s Saturday while areas south hit 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will topple 25-35 mph through the afternoon. Sunday will feature a touch cooler and calmer weather conditions across the state as our first storm brushes north of us.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox34.com

Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Saturday across the South Plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday but still warmer than average. Temperatures so far Saturday have been in the mid 80s to lower-mid 90s across the South Plains. Childress has broken their previous high temperature record of 90 degrees set in 2003.
LUBBOCK, TX
KWCH.com

Breezy & cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few showers and storms will be possible for parts of Kansas tonight, then get ready for a breezy and cool Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible tonight over portions of central and eastern Kansas. While a strong...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Likely Sunday, Breezy Late

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase tonight as rain is expected tomorrow, especially after noon. Winds will increase late Sunday. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 41. (Credit: CBS) Tomorrow: Rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. High 55. Breezy late. EXTENDED Windy and rainy for Monday. Then a break from the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers return Thursday and Friday. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
KCBD

Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Saturday across the South Plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday but still warmer than average. Temperatures so far Saturday have been in the mid 80s to lower-mid 90s across the South Plains. Childress has broken their previous high temperature record of 90 degrees set in 2003.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy