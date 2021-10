I am writing in opposition of the proposed rent control measure on the November ballot in St. Paul. The last several years have seen unprecedented rental housing development in St. Paul. New construction and renovated buildings – with rents at all levels of affordability – can be seen throughout the downtown and the West Side river flats, along the University Avenue light rail corridor, on Snelling Avenue south of I-94, and now under construction at Highland Bridge. This list does not yet include the future developments at the Sears site or the former Hillcrest golf course. Alarmingly, the rent control measure would place all of these projects at risk.

