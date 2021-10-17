CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Volunteers in sky watch migrant rescues at sea

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of a plane, activists look for migrants...

Tigray forces parade captured government troops

Trucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled down the streets in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, in a show of force by local defense forces, as the region's capital was hit by a fourth day of airstrikes. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MILITARY
Migrants rescued from stash houses this week in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents are continuing to rescue migrants from stash houses this week. On Oct. 17, agents arrested a United States citizen attempting to smuggle a group of four individuals through the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station Highway 185 checkpoint. During questioning, information was...
EL PASO, TX
Volunteers in the sky seek out migrants crossing the Mediterranean, but struggle to get authorities to rescue them

As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe. The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases […]
ADVOCACY
Rescued migrants speak of plight in Libyan centres

Tens of thousands of migrants, fleeing poverty and wars in Africa and the Middle East, have endured torture, sexual violence and extortion at the hands of guards in detention centers in Libya. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
IMMIGRATION
Yuma helicopter crew helps rescue abandoned migrant

A helicopter crew from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) assisted Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station in rescuing an injured migrant from the desert last week. According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a EC120 helicopter crew was conducting an aerial...
YUMA, AZ
126 US-Bound Migrants Rescued From Abandoned Shipping Container In Guatemala

Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
IMMIGRATION
USCG crews rescue 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Bahamas island

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. A Coast Guard aircrew in Miami was made aware of a vessel that landed on the island with 10 people on board, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Thursday. The USCG crew dropped food, water and...
MIAMI, FL
More migrants trying to enter California by sea

U.S. border agents found a dead migrant on an abandoned panga fishing boat in Carlsbad this past April. A month later, a cabin cruiser, overloaded with three dozen migrants, crashed into a reef near Point Loma, killing three people. Then, after a boat capsized near Encinitas in July, two migrants were hospitalized with hypothermia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Border Patrol rescues migrant using rescue beacon in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station found a migrant in distress using a recently deployed rescue beacon south of Hachita, New Mexico. On Monday, a 51-year-old Mexican national activated the rescue beacon just after 10:30 p.m. Agents were able to respond to...
LORDSBURG, NM
Agents rescue migrant children abandoned in the creek

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped rescue two children who were left stranded in a crack by human smugglers in south Laredo. The rescue happened last Thursday when several individuals were attempting to cross the river illegally and into the U.S. The two children were traveling with a...
LAREDO, TX
Agents Rescue Struggling Migrant in the All-American Canal

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector rescued an individual who was at risk of drowning in the All-American Canal last Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m., when El Centro Border Patrol Station Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators observed two subjects illegally enter the United States. RVSS observed the two enter the All-American Canal (AAC) and attempt to travel north by floating across. One of the subjects, although he was wearing a life vest appeared, to have a difficult time floating across.
CALEXICO, CA
Dozens of children among 59 migrants rescued from Mediterranean Sea

Dozens of migrants were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday by an Italian NGO ship. As many as 59 people, including 17 children and one pregnant woman, were pulled to safety by the boat, which is run by the RESQ charity. The migrants were sailing on a wooden boat...
NIGERIA
