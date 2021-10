“Honestly, I just love the process of creating anything. Writing is great because if you love stories, and you know how much stories have affected people, and you are somebody that…like for me stories are everything. I love telling them, I love hearing them from other people. I love the way that a well told story can move you, and change the way that you think about life. I think…and then change the way that you make decisions in your life. I think there’s a great responsibility, for storytellers to do good work. That’s at least how I feel. I feel like great stories are necessary things for our culture, that can move culture, almost more than politics can.

