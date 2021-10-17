CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers vs. Ravens matchups: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson could light it up

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmnPv_0cTpvRG700

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: Only three teams entered Week 6 having surrendered more yards passing than Baltimore. One of those teams was Dallas, and Justin Herbert torched the Cowboys for 338 yards in Week 2. True, that’s the only game the Chargers have lost, but Herbert has to be looking forward to facing a defense that has been vulnerable against the pass. The Chargers could be without Mike Williams , who is their leader in yards receiving and touchdowns, because of a knee injury. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday the team was “hopeful” Williams could play, which sounded encouraging. Williams has played through injuries in the past. After opening the season with touchdowns on only three of 10 red-zone trips, the Chargers have converted on 12 of 14 visits. The Ravens are tied for sixth in red-zone defense. Some early success could propel the Chargers, who scored touchdowns on their final four full possessions last week in a 47-42 win over Cleveland . Austin Ekeler scored three of those in the final 7½ minutes. Last season, he had three touchdowns in 10 games. So this is a group that should enter Sunday feeling good about its chances and its quarterback, Herbert having thrown for 11 touchdowns over the last three weeks.

When Ravens have the ball: Baltimore rolled up 523 yards Monday in an overtime victory over Indianapolis. Quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 504 of those yards — 442 through the air and 62 on the ground. “You’re seeing a player that’s never played in the NFL,” Staley said. “There have been some guys similar, but there hasn't been anybody like Lamar Jackson. He’s truly one of a kind. He’s truly a rare player, rare competitor.” The Chargers sacked Jackson seven times in a wild-card win following the 2018 season, but that feels like an era ago and was, in fact, Jackson’s playoff debut. He finished that day with 194 yards passing. On Monday, Jackson had 194 yards passing in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Chargers haven’t faced Jackson since and Staley — including his previous jobs as an assistant with Chicago, Denver and the Rams — never has coached against him. The Chargers have struggled notably in a couple of games stopping the run, and Jackson is the Ravens’ leading rusher. If this is starting to sound like one man against one team, that is kind of the idea. Still, Jackson has received enough support — particularly from tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Marquise Brown — to have Baltimore sitting at 4-1.

When they kick: The Chargers’ Tristan Vizcaino has missed four extra-point attempts over the last three games, bringing to mind the team’s placekicker woes in recent years. The Chargers publicly remain supportive of the rookie. The Ravens counter with Justin Tucker , the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Tucker has made 90.7% of his field-goal tries since entering the league in 2012.

Jeff Miller’s prediction: As a reminder, these forecasts are for amusement proposes only. So far, this space is 2-3 straight up and 1-4 against the spread. Here’s hoping you find those records amusing.

CHARGERS 35, RAVENS 31

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

"Lamar Jackson was sensational" — Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Raven's overtime win vs. Colts in Week 5 I UNDISPUTED

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens survived an overtime thriller last night as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25. Baltimore trailed by 19 points early on before rallying in the 4th quarter to force overtime, where Lamar threw the game-winning touchdown to Hollywood Brown. The former MVP finished with four passing touchdowns and a career-high 442 yards. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about Lamar Jackson's impressive comeback.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with illness

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson cemented his status as a legitimate early-season Most Valuable Player candidate with his performance in guiding his team back to defeat the Indianapolis Colts this past Monday night and was later able to laugh about receiving a rare roughing-the-passer penalty during that victory. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Cbs#Cowboys
chatsports.com

Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens to Comeback, Overtime Win vs. Carson Wentz, Colts

The Baltimore Ravens kept pace with the AFC's best Monday night, improving to 4-1 with a 31-25 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Colts, meanwhile, are trending in the wrong direction. Their hopes of making a second straight trip to the NFL playoffs took another hit as they slipped to 1-4, falling two games behind the wild-card pace.
NFL
USA Today

Ravens HC John Harbaugh praises QB Lamar Jackson for performance vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens were able to win a thrilling game against the Indianapolis Colts by the final score of 31-25. Through three quarters Baltimore wasn’t able to get much of anything going on either side of the football, but in the fourth quarter and the subsequent overtime period the Ravens found their groove, rattling off touchdown drive after touchdown drive to secure the victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson goes nuclear for 22 unanswered points in OT win vs Colts

Lamar Jackson just led the Baltimore Ravens to an impressive come-from-behind win at home against the Indianapolis Colts with a huge 31-25 OT win. The Ravens were down by as much as 22-3 late in the third quarter but the former MVP made sure his team wasn’t going to drop their first home loss as the talented signal-caller went to work and scored 22 unanswered points for Baltimore.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: Lamar Jackson petitioning for increased QB protection

First, it was the “Will the league figure him out?” controversy. Now, it’s taking late hits from defenders and not getting calls. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just can’t catch a break. In the Ravens’ decisive win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4, many noticed that Jackson was the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson silences doubters with record performance in Ravens' comeback vs. Colts

It's official: NFL defenses have not figured out Lamar Jackson. The latest installment of Jackson's Superman-like performances came against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. In total, the Colts allowed 504 total yards to Mr. Jackson. The 2019 MVP racked up 442 of those through the air, missing the...
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; WR Sammy Watkins ruled out vs. Chargers

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after returning to practice Friday. Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with an illness but was back on the field for the team’s final session this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that there were no lingering ill effects. Jackson was a full participant Friday and was not listed on the team’s injury report.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lamar Jackson Sets NFL Record for Most Wins Under Age 25 After Ravens Beat Chargers

Lamar Jackson set an NFL record with his 35th win Sunday, the most in NFL history for a quarterback under the age of 25, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. He broke the mark of 34 wins previously held by Dan Marino. Drew Bledsoe (32) was the only other player since the 1970 merger with more than 30 wins before the age of 25.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Ravens takeaways from Lamar Jackson’s historic game vs. Colts

After pulling off an epic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, led by an insane performance by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are looking like the most dangerous team in the AFC. With a few comeback wins under their belt and some statement wins early into the season, it seems like they’re ready to take the next step and make a Super Bowl run this season.
NFL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
221K+
Followers
46K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy