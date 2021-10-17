CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Batman trailer: Viewers think Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight looks like the ‘greatest adaptation to date’

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyJxX_0cTpuQPb00

Fans are in a frenzy over the first full trailer showing Robert Pattinson in his new role for Matt Reeves’ The Batman .

Warner Bros unveiled the footage showing Pattinson in his action-packed performance opposite Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman , Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

In the clip, Pattinson’s Batman is seen taking down dozens of bad guys as The Riddler is arrested. One lingering shot shows a question mark drawn in the foam on his coffee.

“Fear is a tool,” the Dark Knight says as his bat symbol appears in the night sky over Gotham City. “When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

Later he utters the words: “This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”

The Batman is nearly three hours long. It’s a full on detective noir epic. The story takes place during the week of Halloween. Batman keeps a journal and it’s read to the audience in voiceover,” one fan tweeted.

“Please inject this film into my veins. It’s absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Another wrote: “This is unlike any comic book movie we have ever seen before — it is the perfect mix of pure talent and passion. I have full faith that this holds the potential to become the greatest adaptation of Bruce Wayne ever made.”

Many agreed that Pattinson’s Batman looks as though it could prove to be the most faithful realisation of the beloved comic book character to date.

“Sorry but to me, Batman has never looked better on screen than this,” one said.

The Batman will be released in cinemas on 4 March 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
The Independent

'The Batman' trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Inverse

Doctor Strange 2 leak reveals the debut of Marvel’s best antihero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will mark the culmination of Marvel’s table-setting this year. With Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff set to play a major role in the sequel, it has the chance to finish what WandaVision started, and the film’s multiversal premise should also allow it to build on the events of the Loki Season 1 finale.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Riddler
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune: Sharon Duncan-Brewster Recalls Jason Momoa's Massive First Impression

Dune is finally being released this week, and it's already been met with lots of positive reviews. The long-awaited film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics score after 183 reviews, and ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a stunning and imperfect piece of cinematic art." The movie has a wide range of actors to look forward to, including big names like Jason Momoa, who is playing Duncan Idaho. The movie will also feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes. Duncan-Brewster is best known for playing Senator Pamlo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and was recently seen on Netflix's Sex Education. Duncan-Brewster recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her first day on set and working with Momoa.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Here’s What the Internet Thinks About ‘The Batman’s Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz Playing the Iconic Duo

The Batman really is coming for our throats when it comes to the quality content of the power couple that is known as Batman and Catwoman. For one, Robert Pattinson is selling the Batman vibes with a side of brooding that feels unhinged but powerful. And secondly, Zoë Kravitz is exuding the power and certainty that comes with playing Catwoman. Together they are going to blow our minds and the internet agrees just from the small moments that we’ve seen so far, especially fans of the infamous couple.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
Polygon

You can now put Timothée Chalamet’s Dune character Paul on your shelf

With the long-awaited release of director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune comes the long-awaited release of Dune merch. Like your Star Warses and Bat-movies, Villeneuve transported his stacked cast to a fully realized version of author Frank Herbert’s far-future landscape, complete with spaceships and energy weapons and desert-planet-crawling worm monsters. You could easily throw the Dune logo on a t-shirt, but as is often the case with movies that go this hard, there’s much more potential.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The Dark Knight Surveys Gotham in a New Image From The Batman’s Trailer

The Dark Knight Surveys Gotham in a New Image From The Batman’s Trailer. Warner Bros.’ second trailer for The Batman will make its debut at DC FanDome this weekend. However, Matt Reeves is preparing us for our next look at the reboot with a new shot from the upcoming preview. Earlier today, Reeves took to Twitter to release an image from the film that shows Batman looking out over Gotham as the sun rises high above the city. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
Thrillist

'The French Dispatch' vs. 'Dune': Which Timothée Chalamet Movie Is Right for You?

This weekend, if you head out to the movies, you have the potential to get a double dose of everyone's favorite hypebeast Twonka (Twink Willy Wonka, for those not in the know), Timothée Chalamet. The actor, who rose to fame in 2017 appearing in both Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, has two long-awaited and highly anticipated movies dropping on the same day.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

The Batman’ posters give intriguing look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Paul Dano’s Riddler

While followers have watched a number of stars taking the position of Batman over a long time, it’s now Robert Pattinson’s flip to step within the caped crusader’s footwear. The Robert Pattinson starter is among the most anticipated Batman movies ever because it was introduced. While Warner Bros is ready to launch one other trailer of the upcoming movie on DC FanDome occasion on October 16, they handled followers with two new The Batman posters.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Filming Has Left Jason Momoa Battered & Bruised

Jason Momoa has given us some idea of how much he has suffered while filming the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa, who is well known for his sheer physicality, has now revealed the fallout from playing the underwater superhero, with the actor being beaten and bruised (and worse) in the name of our entertainment.
MOVIES
Polygon

A Dune sequel would be far stranger than Dune Part One

Denis Villenueve’s Dune ends on a pretty major cliffhanger — just like you might expect from something with “Part 1” in the title screen. But while this movie’s already really good, it’s also really slow and contemplative and doesn’t technically have much action. That won’t be a problem for Dune Part 2 — supposing director Denis Villeneuve gets a chance to make it.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

302K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy