Stamford, CT

Waterbury woman dies after driving wrong way, colliding with truck on I-95 in Stamford

 6 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury woman was killed in a car crash Sunday morning after driving the wrong way and colliding with a truck on Interstate 95.

The crash happened around 2:46 a.m. in the area of Exit 7 on I-95 southbound.

Officials report that a Dodge Ram was traveling in the center of three lanes southbound near Exit 7 when a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The Toyota then collided with the Dodge Ram in the center lane.

The operator of the Dodge and his passenger were transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police identified her as Cynthia Teran, 39, of Waterbury.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez at Troop G at 203-696-2500.

