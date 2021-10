WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aka FTR, during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown. After Seth Rollins invaded the Copeland residence, a frantic Edge could be seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her to go to her sister’s place instead of returning home from grocery shopping. Edge said he had sought help from “Daniel and David” who were en route to their home to deal with Rollins. This was a reference to FTR; David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler.

WWE ・ 22 DAYS AGO