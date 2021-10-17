AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation from state Senator Kim LaSata to ease some of the rules for auto dealerships. LaSata’s office tells us the bill concerns the hours that Class A and B dealerships are required to operate. Current law requires car dealers to be open to customers at least 30 hours per week, 52 weeks a year. Senate Bill 128 would reduce that requirement to 48 weeks per year and remove the hours of operation restrictions for the remaining four weeks of the year. LaSata says the current rules were brought to her attention by a constituent in the 21st Senate District who was unable to give his employees paid time off during last year’s Christmas season because of current state law. She adds her bill would also give dealerships more flexibility in general. LaSata adds the legislation is especially relevant in the current economic climate, where many businesses are having trouble hiring staff to keep their doors open.

