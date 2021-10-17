CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — After their 16-year-old daughter died in a car crash, David and Wendy Mills wondered whether she would be alive if federal rules on rear seat belt warnings had been issued on time. Four years later, with no rule and traffic fatalities spiking, they’re still at a loss...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Auto Safety Regulator Pressures Tesla to Issue a Recall Related to a Software Update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fired the latest salvo related to its investigation into Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems on Tuesday, questioning why the manufacturer didn’t initiate a recall when it sent an over-the-air software update. In a letter from the agency to Eddie Gates, Tesla’s field quality...
CARS
wirx.com

Governor Signs LaSata Bill Easing Rules For Auto Dealerships

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation from state Senator Kim LaSata to ease some of the rules for auto dealerships. LaSata’s office tells us the bill concerns the hours that Class A and B dealerships are required to operate. Current law requires car dealers to be open to customers at least 30 hours per week, 52 weeks a year. Senate Bill 128 would reduce that requirement to 48 weeks per year and remove the hours of operation restrictions for the remaining four weeks of the year. LaSata says the current rules were brought to her attention by a constituent in the 21st Senate District who was unable to give his employees paid time off during last year’s Christmas season because of current state law. She adds her bill would also give dealerships more flexibility in general. LaSata adds the legislation is especially relevant in the current economic climate, where many businesses are having trouble hiring staff to keep their doors open.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden to Tap No. 2 Official to Head U.S. Auto Safety Agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden plans to nominate the No. 2 auto safety official to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the White House confirmed on Tuesday. Steven Cliff, who has been deputy administrator since February, has been a key figure in the Biden administration's proposed rewrite of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. transport chief defends auto safety agency after Musk criticism

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk should directly raise with him any issues about the hiring of a senior safety adviser who has been critical of the automaker. “He’s welcome to call me if he’s concerned,” Buttigieg told reporters...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
West Hawaii Today

Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule

WASHINGTON — More than six weeks after promising a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering the millions of Americans at companies with 100 or more workers, President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. An obscure White House office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Nader
Person
Donald Trump
automoblog.net

Montway Auto Transport: Reviews, Cost & Services (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below. Montway Auto Transport has delivered over 600,000 vehicles in its years in the car shipping business. For its stellar reputation and low average rates, we gave Montway the title of Best Service among the industry’s best car shipping companies. But what do Montway Auto Transport reviews say about the company?
INDUSTRY
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway Safety#Fuel Economy#High And Low#Ap#The Associated Press#Nhtsa
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy