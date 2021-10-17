CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Cool morning, mild days through midweek

By Alexandra Steele
CBS 46
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous weather continues through the midweek. Look for an afternoon warming trend on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will stay cool at night. Showers arrive on Thursday, but it does not look like a washout....

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
fox5atlanta.com

Friday morning weather forecast

Friday is not a pretty day, but it's not a washout either! Stubborn clouds are in the metro Atlanta area with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. Rain will be light and scattered.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warmer day but the cool down is on the way

Friday is a warmer day with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Some areas could reach the low 70s. It's a bit of a windy day with gusts anywhere from 20 to 40 mph in the Billings area. West of Billings could see them a bit stronger, so just be careful.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG

Cool and cloudy tonight, Sunshine returns through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cool and cloudy weather has settled into the region. Chilly morning, mild afternoons, and bone-dry weather will dictate the weather pattern going forward. Scattered clouds and steady winds will continue through the evening. Some gradual clearing is expected through the night and the strong wind will...
MOBILE, AL
CBS Boston

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what had been an unseasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, things took quite a sharp turn for the final week of the month. The upcoming Saturday storm won’t rival the major nor’easter from earlier in the week, but it may complicate some of the clean-up and power restoration process. (WBZ-TV graphic) Around 3 to 5 a.m. early Saturday morning, the initial raindrops start to fall. The initial band could have some downpours in it, but it does taper off in the morning. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween Weekend

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend. Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 7am Saturday. Northeasterly winds will gust around 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon on Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some late-day clearing will occur, with temperatures Saturday night falling to the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the mid-50s. By Halloween evening, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. Turning much colder all of next week with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected for most of the week. Tonight: Scattered areas of light rain. Low of 53. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 56. Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 56.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Brings In Chilly Temperatures For Halloween

A spooky Halloween forecast is shaping up across Colorado. A beautiful, unseasonably warm Friday kicked off the weekend. The mid-70s are going to be a distant memory for some time once we hit Sunday. A cold front will make it’s way through Colorado on Saturday. This will bring more wind to the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s a transition day with pretty nice conditions. The bigger temperature drop and chance for moisture arrives behind on the front on Sunday. We will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday in the Denver area. We have the chance for rain...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy