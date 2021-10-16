CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

By Maren Estrada
 8 days ago
The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page , we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss.

Saturday’s best deals


Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $23.99
You Save: $16.00 (40%)
Buy Now


Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill

Price: $39.95
You Save: $20.04 (33%)
Buy Now


FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

Price: Spend $50, Get $10
Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21
Buy Now


MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account

Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE
Buy Now


Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa

Price: $32.99
You Save: $2.99 (8%)
Buy Now


Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now


(Renewed) Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $169.98
Buy Now


Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone

Price: $19.99
You Save: $25.00 (56%)
Buy Now


Up to 15% Off Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Bedding

Price: $29.74–$59.49
Buy Now


Up to 24% off Proscenic Cordless Stick Vacuums & Robot Vacuums

Price: $79.00–$319.20
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online !

The post 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more appeared first on BGR .

