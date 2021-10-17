CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Crossville Chronicle
 12 days ago

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped, including a 2-year-old. The 400...

www.crossville-chronicle.com

The Independent

AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————-ONLY ON AP—————————MYANMAR-MASS-TORTURE — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that the Myanmar military has been torturing detainees across the country in a methodical and systemic way since its takeover of theâ¯government in February. The AP investigation was based on interviews with 28 people imprisoned and released in recent months, photographic evidence, sketches and letters, andâ¯testimony from three recently defected military officials. By Victoria Milko and Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 3,240 words, photos....
TheDailyBeast

Union Chief Orders Unvaccinated New York City Firefighters to Go to Work Anyway

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave city workers a simple choice—either take at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the end of the working day this Friday, or be sent home indefinitely without pay. The city’s firefighters union has now told its unvaccinated members to ignore the mayor. Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told reporters Wednesday: “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty... If they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York.” Earlier in the day, a New York State judge threw out a police union request to temporarily block the vaccine mandate, but the Police Benevolent Association said it will appeal that decision. On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey showing that 5 percent of unvaccinated American adults say they have left a job due to a vaccine mandate.
Washington Post

Florida judge rules Trump can’t skirt Twitter’s terms just because he was president, in latest legal setback

A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Taylor Budowich. This article has been corrected. A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s status as a former president does not exclude him from following Twitter’s terms of service, the latest setback in his quest to get back on the social media platform after being banned this year.
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

Confessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National...
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Angry Denials, John Eastman's Colorado Ties to January 6 Capitol Attack

Two prominent individuals with Colorado ties were connected to the organizers of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to new claims. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert figures prominently in a blockbuster report from Rolling Stone; and the Washington Post takes aim at John Eastman, a retired professor who spoke at the rally at the White House, standing alongside Donald Trump sycophant Rudolph Giuliani, before the brutality broke out at the Capitol. Eastman has filed an intent to sue the University of Colorado Boulder after programs he'd been contracted to present as a visiting scholar were canceled following the violent attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
