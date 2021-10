Kim Kardashian made her big hosting debut recently on Saturday Night Live, where she surprised audiences at home with her hilarious opening monologue and ridiculous skits. She put her all into the show, consulting her estranged husband Kanye West on her creative direction and more. With the superstar businesswoman celebrating her forty-first birthday today, the famous Libra popped up in a behind-the-scenes video, which was filmed as she recorded her verse for a rap song on the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO